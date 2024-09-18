Amazon team delivers smiles at Glenrothes summer fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Employees from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunfermline donated toys and games and volunteered at a charity’s summer fair for lone-parent families.

Amazon employees helped arrange and manage inflatables, games, food, and community stalls at Fife Gingerbread’s summer fair. The Amazon team also donated £1,000 worth of toys and board games for the children.

Fife Gingerbread provides advice and holistic support to lone parents in Fife. The summer fair is part of the charity’s Day2Play appeal which encourages families to share special times together.

Jamie Strain, General Manager at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunfermline said: “Thank you to the Fife Gingerbread team for being so welcoming and allowing us to be part of their big day. Our team had a fantastic time volunteering at the summer fair and we were pleased to lend a helping hand with the donation of toys and games.”

Volunteers from Amazon in Dunfermline at Fife Gingerbread's Summer Fair.

Jordan Conway from Amazon in Dunfermline was part of the team that volunteered at the Fife Gingerbread Summer Fair. He added: “We had a great time volunteering at the Fife Gingerbread Summer Fair. The sense of community was fantastic, and it was lovely to watch the families and children having a wonderful, memorable day out together.”

Linsey Proctor at Fife Gingerbread said: “Jamie and the team have been an incredible support to Fife Gingerbread. We support lone parents and families in need across Fife, and the team from the fulfilment centre in Dunfermline really have made a difference with their support to our families. They brought so much fun to our fair, and I hope we continue to work together!’

“The Summer Fair was a tremendous success. There was a great turnout, and everyone was in high spirits. Thank you to everyone who attended and special thanks to the Amazon team for helping us make the event happen.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded The Big House Multibank in Fife with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support to families in need.

The Multibank network has now donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.