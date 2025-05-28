Annual Caravan Showcase Weekend has taken place

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park's iconic Annual Caravan Show, a huge, community event, has taken place, with hundreds of local people coming along for a weekend long itinerary of free entertainment

Taking place last weekend, the 24th and 25th of May on the Kinghorn park, the event also showcased holiday home sales, with holiday home buyers able to view the exciting new range of reasonable priced holiday homes for 2025, including models from leading manufacturers, Carnaby and Victory.

The packed weekend of activities and entertainment was an opportunity for the local community to come together and say thank you to existing local customers, holiday homeowners and general members of the public, from all across the area.

Entertainers involved included kid’s entertainer, Magic Al, The Frets, a Fife-based band, Singing Duo, China Blue, Chris Wainwright and Uncle Billy, another entertainer popular with youngsters.

Guide Dogs are one of the park's adopted charities

Across the weekend face painting took place, alongside a silent disco, candy floss machine, Bouncy Castle, Rodeo Bull, Magic Mirror, Games, coconut shy, stalls, craft & tombola.

Local charities, Guide Dogs for the Blind, together with the RNLI, were present, with Pettycur Bay currently fundraising to raise money to name a guide dog. Such has been the success of the fundraising over the past eighteen months, that the park is now on course to donate not one, but two dogs. The first dog has been named Tom, in memory of the late Thomas Wallace SNR, who unexpectantly passed away in January.

“Our Caravan Show was once again a huge success, and we'd like to thank everyone who came along. We hope you enjoyed the event. We'd also like to thank all the entertainers, and all our charity volunteers and stallholders," said Pettycur Bay Holiday Park General Manager, Janet Murray.

“The caravan show is always a real calendar highlight for us all on the park. We love to see the whole community turning out for this.”

A stunning aerial view of the park

“But most importantly, it's once again proved to be our biggest and best local day of the year, and a fantastic fundraiser to boot for our designated house charities.”

She finished by saying: “We are thrilled to be donating two Guide Dog puppies. It's more than we dared hope when we first started fund raising.”