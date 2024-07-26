Appeal for local organisations to support cathedral lighting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has appealed to local organisations to support the restoration of lighting of St Andrews Cathedral. It comes after damage to the current lighting system over winter has left the historic ruins dark at night.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is responsible for the cathedral, but previously worked with St Andrews Partnership to install over a hundred thousand pounds worth of new cabling and LED lighting to illuminate the ruins at night. The University of St Andrews agreed to cover the running costs of the lighting.

The lighting suffered damage over the winter and is currently not operating. The partnership which worked with HES has also folded, meaning that there is not the required funding to pay for the repair work, and no organisation to take on longer-term responsibility for the equipment.

Earlier this month, HES carried out work to ensure that the lighting is safe and the organisation has said in a response to Mr Rennie that they are exploring possible ways forward. While HES said that removing the lighting was an option, they made clear that this is not their favoured approach. The response added that HES would be happy to engage with parties who could help with the situation.

Mr Rennie is now appealing for local businesses and other organisations to come forward, either to help fund the repairs or to offer a longer-term solution for the equipment.

Willie Rennie said: “St Andrews Cathedral is a historic and treasured landmark in the town. For visitors and locals alike, seeing the iconic outline of the ruins illuminated at night adds a great deal to the experience of the area.

“A huge amount of work by local volunteers went into raising the significant funds to reinstate the lighting, and I am very grateful to all those who were involved. It would be a great pity to see that effort abandoned if the equipment has to be removed.

