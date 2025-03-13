Army Cadet takes on Exercise Telemark Challenger
Cadet Sergeant Oliver MacDonald from Cupar Detachment is currently in Norway, tackling Exercise Telemark Challenger as part of his Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.
Phase One: Two days of Nordic ski training to master the basics before the real challenge begins.
Phase Two: A demanding three-day, two-night expedition, navigating through Norway’s harsh terrain and staying in huts.
Phase Three: A thrilling biathlon race, pushing teams to their limits in military skills, navigation, skiing, and survival.
An incredible test of resilience and skill.