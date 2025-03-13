Army Cadet takes on Exercise Telemark Challenger

By Michael McCluskey
Contributor
Published 13th Mar 2025
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 15:56 BST
Cadet Sergeant Oliver MacDonald from Cupar Detachment is currently in Norway, tackling Exercise Telemark Challenger as part of his Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Phase One: Two days of Nordic ski training to master the basics before the real challenge begins.

Phase Two: A demanding three-day, two-night expedition, navigating through Norway’s harsh terrain and staying in huts.

Phase Three: A thrilling biathlon race, pushing teams to their limits in military skills, navigation, skiing, and survival.

An incredible test of resilience and skill.

