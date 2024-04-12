Asda Blantyre colleague Peter helps customer home after mobility scooter breakdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter, who has worked at Asda for two years, noticed that a customer who uses a mobility scooter was in distress and getting upset in the store’s car park.

The caring Asda Blantyre colleague approached the woman to see if she needed any help, and she told him that her mobility scooter’s battery was flat.

Peter, aged 47, jumped into action to help the lady, offering to manually push her and the scooter all the way home.

Peter Sanaghan, Section Leader at Asda Blantyre with Store Manager, Andy Claase

Peter said it was all worthwhile to know that he was helping the lady, who was in her 70s, he said:

“I could see that she was in a bit of trouble, so I did what I could do to help. It’s nice to be nice.

“If it was my mam in a similar situation, I’d hope someone would help her in the same way too.”

The journey took Peter about 15 minutes, hampered by pouring rain and a mainly uphill route to the customer’s home.

Positive Peter added that the journey went by quickly as he and the customer conversed the whole way home, despite the heavy rainfall and steep hill.

Peter said:

“The scooter was a bit heavy to push, but it wasn’t too bad. We were chatting all the way back to her house.

“I made sure she got in safely and into her normal wheelchair before I headed back. She was very grateful for my help.”

Asda Blantyre Store Manager, Andy Claase said:

“Peter puts the customer at the heart of everything he does. He’s always willing to help anyone.

“He was nominated for an Asda Service Superstar award for his efforts. One of the Asda values is putting the customer at the heart of everything, and Peter certainly did.