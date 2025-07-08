Asda Delivery that made all the difference in Dunfermline

What began as a routine grocery delivery quickly turned into a rescue mission for Dunfermline resident Christine Gonoude, thanks to the quick thinking and kindness of Asda Delivery Driver Steve Carroll.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve, who has worked at Asda for over five years, was making his regular rounds in a quiet Dunfermline cul-de-sac when he heard a cry for help from inside Christine’s home.

“It was a house I’d delivered to before, but when I pulled up, I could hear this screaming and shouting for help,” said Steve. “I ran over to Christine’s house where I saw her lying on the floor in the living room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew I had to act quickly so I rang an ambulance. She told me she’d fallen an hour or two earlier and hadn’t been able to get up or reach her phone to call for help. But she knew she was due to get her Asda delivery and that I’d be on my way.”

Christine and Steve

Showing calm and compassion, Steve stayed with Christine, offering her some water and making sure she was as comfortable as possible while they waited for an ambulance. He even unpacked her shopping, putting away all her fridge and freezer items, before moving her garden furniture to clear a path for the ambulance crew.

Steve’s concern didn’t end there, as he returned to check on Christine in the weeks that followed:

“I went back about a week later and nobody was home. I wanted to check on her because I’d been quite worried. I kept going back every week or so, and I found out eventually from her neighbour that she’d been in hospital for quite some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then the most recent visit, she was home! She’d sadly broken her pelvis, but she was on the mend and her daughter was with her. I was so glad to see her back home and that she wasn’t alone. I had brought her some flowers to let her know we were all thinking about her at Asda and we had a nice chat.”

Christine and her daughter were delighted with the flowers and grateful that Steve had come to the rescue. Christine said: “I’d been lying on the floor for a while and I couldn’t reach my phone for help. I wasn’t sure how long I would be stuck there, but just kept thinking ‘Asda’s coming soon, Asda’s coming soon’, and it gave me some hope. It was just a wee miracle when Steve arrived with my shopping.

“And you know, I’m doing alright – I’m managing to get around the house, but it’ll take a long time to fully heal. I’m just so thankful he arrived when he did, he was so good, and the flowers from everyone were just lovely.”

Steve continued: “It was emotional, there were a few tears shed. They were touched that I’d helped and come back to check on her. I’ve worked in the service industry my whole life. I used to be RAF cabin crew, it’s instinct for me to care for and look after people around me or people in trouble. I didn’t think anything of it, it’s just what anyone should do in these situations.”