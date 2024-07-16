Asda Foundation announces over £1 Million in funding to transform community spaces

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community groups in Scotland to be awarded grants ranging from £10,000 to £25,000

The Asda Foundation has announced that substantial funding of over £1 million has been made available through its Investing in Spaces and Places grants, to enable groups across the UK to transform local community spaces.

Applications for the grants are open from Tuesday 9th July until Sunday 28th July, but may close earlier if in high demand. Groups based in Scotland can apply through the Asda Foundation website.

The Investing in Spaces and Places grants can be used for renovations, repairs or transforming spaces. Prior projects have included upgrading a community kitchen and café, roof repairs, refurbishing a whole community building to improve accessibility, and creating an outdoor nature and sensory trail.

Asda Maryhill Champion Ryan Rooney presenting cheque to G20 Works

In 2023, The Asda Foundation awarded 31 community groups with grants totalling over £600,000, and G20 Works was one of the recipients. The group was awarded a grant of £24,484 to help upgrade the community centre premises in Maryhill. This included adding a reception, café, barber shop, community room, therapy room and renovating the bathrooms.

Emily Cutts, Founder and CEO of G20 Works said:

“We were lucky enough to receive some Asda Foundation funding last year to do up our building in the heart of Wyndford. This money has totally transformed the space. It started off really mouldy, dirty floors, dirty walls, just not a functional space at all and it needed a lot of work. Now we have an incredible space that is health and safety compliant to offer to the local community.

“The grant also allowed us to give more young people work through mentored jobs in the café and kitchen - it’s really bringing the community together. We are now able to host community groups such as women’s and men’s groups, youth clubs and a family support group. We can relax knowing the space is safe for everyone and continues to benefit the community.

Asda Maryhill Community Champion Ryan Rooney celebrates with G20 Works team

“Thanks to Asda Foundation for making this all possible by awarding us over £20,000.”

Martin Kendal, Communications and Impact Advisor at Asda Foundation said:

“Investing in Spaces and Places is the Asda Foundation’s higher value grant, with funding of up to £25,000 available per group to enable communities across the UK to have a safe space for people to be together. Since launching the grant in 2022, we are delighted to have supported 90 fantastic groups to improve or transform a local community space.”

“For many people, community spaces can be their lifeline, and we know many groups are in desperate need of funding to help maintain, develop and repair these spaces to continue delivering their crucial services, and that’s where the Asda Foundation can help. We want to continue playing our part in helping to provide safe and welcoming community spaces for people to come together.”

“New for this year, applications will be submitted directly to the Asda Foundation website. Eligible organisations in the UK can apply and successful applications will be announced in September.For full grant criteria and how to apply, visit the Asda Foundation website: https://asdafoundation.org/our-grants/investing-in-spaces-and-places-grant/”