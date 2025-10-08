Asda Foundation donates more than £37,000 to foodbanks across Scotland

Asda’s charity, the Asda Foundation, has donated £37,200 to more than 60 foodbanks and community food providers across Scotland this September.

It comes as part of the Foodbank Fundamentals Fund, in which more than £400,000 in funding has been awarded to more than 600 foodbanks across the UK, to help alleviate food poverty in local communities.

The funding covers necessities such as essential food, hygiene products, storage fixtures and fuel costs for deliveries to isolated members of the community.

Among the 62 Scottish charities who received funding are Love and Harmony CIC The Hive in Kirkcaldy, Paul’s Parcels in Shotts and Mamacita Foundation in Aberdeen, who all received £600 each.

Lindsey Williamson, Director at Love and Harmony CIC The Hive, said: “We are so grateful to Asda Kirkcaldy and the Asda Foundation for this grant. Foodbanks like ours are vital today and with the cost-of-living challenges and rising demand, this will help us tremendously in serving our local community for its essential needs.

“The generous funding will go towards stocking our community pantry and fridge and we can continue to be a lifeline for those who rely on us regularly. We help 1,500 people per year and 31.2% of children live in poverty in Kirkcaldy, which is unacceptable. We are passionate about continuing to remove barriers that local people face in accessing vital services in the community.”

Jean Ritchie, Asda Kirkcaldy Community Champion added: “The Love and Harmony foodbank is made up of a wonderful team of volunteers. We’re all so pleased they managed to successfully secure a Foodbank Fundamentals grant for £600 which will provide much-needed support for their work.

“What makes Love and Harmony so special is the breadth of services they offer. Alongside their essential food pantry and community fridge, they provide a welcoming café, clothing bank, one-to-one therapy sessions, peer support groups, fitness sessions and a variety of programmes and activities designed to bring people together in a safe and warm environment.

“Their service continues to be a lifeline for individuals and families, where they can find practical help and a sense of community when they need it most.”