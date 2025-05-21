Audrey is a cut above the rest in Fife

New Slimming World Consultant brings energy, experience, and inspiration to Crossgates After struggling with her weight for years, Audrey Hynd, a hairdresser from Crossgates, Fife, has not only reached her personal dream target – but is now opening her very own Slimming World group to help others achieve their goals too.

Audrey, who lost 2 stone 1.5lbs since joining Slimming World in October 2023, knows firsthand the emotions that can come with being unhappy in your own skin.

The final straw came during a holiday, when her size 16 shorts began cutting into her. “I felt so miserable,” she recalls. “I just thought, enough is enough.”

That moment of discomfort sparked a transformation that would change her life.

Audrey is using her own experience to inspire others

With Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan, Audrey finally found a way of eating that didn’t mean going hungry, counting every bite, or giving up her favourite foods. “It makes life so easy,” she says. “Free Food is so satisfying, and the recipe ideas are endless. There’s always something new to try.”

One of her favourite meals is homemade chicken burgers – a recipe her whole family now enjoys. “It doesn’t feel like ‘diet food’ at all – it’s just tasty, wholesome meals that we all love.”

But for Audrey, it’s about more than just the numbers on the scales. “I can now tie my laces without coming up for air!” she laughs. “I have more energy than I’ve had in years, and I just feel better in myself every single day.”

The magic, she says, isn’t just in the food – it’s in the group support. “The weekly sessions keep me motivated and accountable. It’s where I changed my mindset – and that’s what helped me reach my target.”

Audrey has completed her training and ready to support others

Now, Audrey is ready to pass that same support on to others. She’s opening her own Slimming World group on Monday, 26th May at 7:30pm, held at the British Legion Club in Crossgates.

“Joining Slimming World was the best decision I ever made – and now I get to help others find that same joy and confidence. If you’re feeling stuck, unhappy, or just ready for a change, come along. You’ll be amazed at what’s possible with the right support.”