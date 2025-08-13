Barratt Redrow strengthens community ties in the East of Scotland with charitable support across Fife

Barratt Redrow has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting communities across the East of Scotland through a series of charitable contributions to local schools, events and community organisations in Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barratt Redrow, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, currently donates £1,500 per month to local charities in its divisions as part of the homebuilder’s pledge to improve the quality of life of those living in the areas in which it operates.

Barratt Homes is currently creating a development at Kingslaw Gait in Kirkcaldy, offering a range of thoughtfully designed three- and four-bedroom homes. Barratt Redrow is also set to introduce both Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes in Crossford, with a new development of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes just one mile from Dunfermline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Wilson Homes’ development in St Andrews also offers a range of homes close to the town centre, with a range of amenities close to the site. As part of its commitment to creating thriving new communities, the housebuilder has pledged its support to a range of local causes in the areas it is developing.

Andrew Morrison, managing director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland

Among the Barratt Homes funding recipients is Kirkcaldy High School, which received a £500 donation to help fund its annual prizegiving ceremony. The event, which took place on June 17, rewarded both academic and non-academic achievements, with special awards for Community Service, Sporting Achievements, Service to the School, Outstanding Achievement and Leadership.

In Crossford, the 41st Fife Scout Group benefitted from a £1,500 donation from Barratt Redrow’s Community Fund, which has helped the group progress towards raising funds for a new roof for its Scout Hall.

Barratt Redrow also extended its support to the recent St Andrews Highland Games with an £800 donation to sponsor the Highland Dancing Competition, which took place on Sunday, July 27. The event, which attracts thousands of visitors each year, is a celebration of traditional Scottish culture and community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Grieve, secretary of the St Andrews Highland Games, said: “The committee was so grateful for the generosity of David Wilson Homes. We strive to improve our games every year, and this support helped us to upgrade the ever-popular Highland dancing programme which saw huge entries, with many dancers from overseas taking part.”

Kingslaw Gait, Kirkcaldy

Andrew Morrison, managing director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, said: “These donations are part of our ongoing efforts to invest in the people and places where we are building new homes and helping communities grow. From education and youth organisations to cultural heritage, we’re proud to support the East of Scotland, not just through development, but by helping these local initiatives thrive and contribute to what makes it such a vibrant and rewarding place to live.”