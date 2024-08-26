Fife has launched a campaign to recruit more childminders.

The Scottish Childminding Association (SCMA) is working with Fife Council as part of a Scottish Government Programme for Scotland’s Childminding Future - a three-year national childminder retention and recruitment plan

It wants to recruit 18 more childminders. As well as a package of fully funded support, training and assistance through the registration process, a £750 start-up grant will be available for newly-registered childminders completing the programme to help set up their new business.

Shelagh McLean, head of education, said: “No previous childcare experience is required, but it’s essential to have a passion for working with and supporting the learning and development of children. If you’ve thought about starting a new, rewarding and flexible career that fits around your own family – this fantastic support package means that now is a great time to start!”

Councillor Cara Hilton, spokesperson for education, said: For anyone thinking of starting a new career or returning to the profession, lots of support is available to help you.”