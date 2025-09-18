Beacon Leisure Centre hosts free Community Fun Day to celebrate sustainability upgrade

Fife Council, in partnership with Alternative Heat and Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, is inviting the local community to a free-to-attend Community Benefit Fun Day at Beacon Leisure Centre on Saturday 27th September, from 11am to 3pm.

The event celebrates the successful completion of a £1 million sustainability upgrade at the venue, which has introduced state-of-the-art low-carbon technologies including water and air source heat pumps, solar panels, and efficiency upgrades. These improvements will significantly reduce the building’s carbon footprint, aligning with Fife Council’s Sustainable Energy and Climate Action Plan and Scotland’s climate targets.

What’s on at the Community Benefit Funday

The day will be packed with activities, demonstrations, and entertainment for the whole family, including:

Beacon Leisure Centre, Burntisland.

Spin the Wheel with Fife Sports and Leisure Trust – win fun prizes and giveaways.

Food stall – for snack and food options.

Bouncy castle and inflatable slide – fun for young children.

Hands-on demos – low-carbon technologies including the Building Management System (BMS), Air Source Heat Pumps (ASHP), and Solar PV.

Walkthrough tours – explore the new plantroom and heat pump compound.

Mechanical excavator experience – climb in and see what it’s like.

Business and promotions zone – meet Fife Council, Alternative Heat and project contractors to learn about sustainable energy and future opportunities.

The event is completely free and open to everyone, no booking required.

Building a Sustainable Future

The Beacon Leisure Centre project was delivered with Scottish Government funding from Scotland's Public Sector Heat Decarbonisation Fund through Salix and represents a major step forward in reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency across public buildings in Fife.

Emma Walker, Chief Executive of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “This fun day is a chance for us to celebrate an important milestone for Beacon Leisure Centre and to thank the community for their support. The upgrades will not only help us cut carbon emissions but will also improve the experience for our customers.”

A spokesperson from Alternative Heat added: “Alternative Heat are proud to be working with Fife Council to support their commitment to cutting carbon emissions and creating a more sustainable future. By introducing innovative renewable heating technologies at beacon leisure centre, we are not only helping to reduce the council’s environmental impact but also delivering long-term energy efficiency and cost savings for the community. We are looking forward to the community event to celebrate the project and thank all the local suppliers and community groups for their help!"

Cllr Linda Erskine, Fife Council's Spokesperson for Communities & Leisure, said: “This investment in green technology is helping us lower energy consumption and long-term running costs, while creating a more sustainable leisure centre for the community. The fun day is a great way to celebrate these improvements. Get along on the 27th and enjoy the variety of activities, whether you are spinning the wheel or jumping onboard the mechanical excavator it is sure to be a great day!"

For more information about the free Community Fun Day at Beacon Leisure Centre, please visit: https://www.fifeleisure.org.uk/

To learn more about Fife Council’s Sustainable Energy and Climate Action Plan, go to: https://www.fife.gov.uk/kb/docs/articles/environment2/climate-change,-carbon-and-energy/what-fife-council-is-doing