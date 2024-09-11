Bella & Duke expands in house expertise with latest appointment

UK’s leading raw pet food company adds In House Veterinary Advisor, Carolanne Cicero, to its roster of experts

Rosyth-based pet food and wellbeing company Bella & Duke has appointed Carolanne Cicero to the role of Veterinary Advisor following its nationwide hunt. The news comes shortly after the appointment of CEO, James Sturrock, who is leading the company to its next chapter of growth and development, while supporting the company’s vision to educate pet owners across the UK about the benefits of raw nutrition.

As a qualified veterinary nurse and feline owner, Carolanne brings over 16 years of experience having worked for a veterinary triage company and most recently as a nutrition specialist.

As a key member in the veterinary community, Carolanne holds a diploma in Feline Friendly Nursing and Behaviour as well as being a member of the British Veterinary Nursing Association. The new role will see Carolanne working at a senior level with a range of teams across nutrition, veterinary and behaviour. She is also responsible for the delivery of specialist veterinary support to Bella & Duke customers and staff, supporting them in doing right by their pets.

Carolanne brings a wealth of experience from working in the pet food industry at her previous role, and her own research into the benefits of a raw food diet has led her to join a team of sixexperts, including a pet behaviourist and a chief nutritional officer, and a wider team of over 120employees that all share the same goal of providing our pets with the healthy happy and long lives they deserve.

Carolanne commented;“As a member of the Raw Feeding Veterinary Society, raw feeding is something I'm a strong advocate for and I feel privileged to be in a position to help our raw fed dogs and cats live a healthy and happy life.”

Bella & Duke’s CEO James Sturrock added;“Carolanne is an instrumental part of our team as she uses her expertise and knowledge to guide us in the development of nutrition and wellbeing at Bella & Duke.

“It’s important that our customers and the pet community know that behind every decision we make is a team of experts, like Carolanne, delivering the best possible outcomes for your pets. We’re really looking forward to continuing to grow the team for years to come.”

The appointment comes off the back of a record-breaking year for the UK’s number one subscription raw pet food brand with over 15 million meals delivered across the country. Following this continued growth, Bella & Duke has made their first steps into retail through a considered test with Pets at Home, being available in 429 stores.