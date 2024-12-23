Best selling author in town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife based crime and fantasy writer James Oswald was in town this week meeting fans of his work.

Newburgh farmer and best-selling author James Oswald was part of an open evening with other authors at Waterstones, High Street Kirkcaldy this week and on display was an array of his recent publications. Acclaimed best seller as a crime writer he now has 23 published novels for Penguin or Headline publishing.

The latest in the Detective Inspector Mclean series called For Our Sins has just been published in paperback. The new hardback Broken Ghosts was published in hardback in April this year. His series with Detective Constable Constance Fairchild runs parallel as does The Ballad Of Sir Benfro fantasy series as J.D. Oswald. Already the plans for the next publication are advanced and close to completion with an early 2025 target. Cover art has still to be commissioned and that is just one element of a busy time for James.

His Fife farming now concentrates on highland cattle and these magnificent beasts form part of his essential everyday life but still with one eye on the best seller lists where he is no stranger. He keeps a hectic schedule at literary festivals, book signings and Bloody Scotland, Scotland’s International Crime Writing Festival where he can find common ground with other writers like Irvine Welsh, Val McDermid, and Chris Brookmyre.