Blooming good day at annual garden competition
The Tubs and Hanging Basket category all presented a riot of colour and range of flowers, and the judge commented on the good use of both plants and colour in the displays.
The Landscaped Garden Competition as always proved popular with a large variety of designs and themes with all the gardens showing a good display of colour, foliage and well-maintained lawns.
The Vegetable Gardens provided proof of the quality, variety and quantity of produce the keen local gardeners had grown.
The hard work and enthusiasm of the competitors made it a rewarding day for the judge and the quality of the flowers and vegetables seen in the competition suggests there will be some close competition for those entering the 121st Annual Flower Show at Cupar Corn Exchange on Saturday 9 August which opens to the public at 2.00pm.
Can we remind any entrants that our Cut Flower Section is an Open category to any resident within Fife. Any queries to Geoff McDonald, Secretary Telephone 07414 161106 or email [email protected].
LETHAM AND DISTRICT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY
GARDEN COMPETITION RESULTS
2025
PRIZE WINNERS
Best kept and cropped Vegetable Garden
Winner receives the Paterson Shield
1st - Mr I Cuthbert, Daftmill
2nd - Mr W Ford, Kettlebridge
3rd - Miss A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk
Best Kept Flower Plot
Winner receives the Brunton-Kidd Medal
1st - Mr A Lumsden, Carrack, Cupar
2nd Mrs S Cuthbert, Daftmill
Best Landscaped Garden
LARGE GARDENS
1st - Mr I Cuthbert, Daftmill
2nd - Mrs K Smith, Bow of Fife
3rd Mr A Spencer-Nairn, Bow of Fife
SMALL GARDENS
1st- Mr B Lawrie, Dunshalt
2nd - Mrs C Sutherland, Giffordtown
3rd - Mr Ronaldson, Ladybank
Best Onion Sets
1st - Mr J Moug, Pitlessie
2nd - Mr I Cuthbert, Daftmill
3rd - Miss A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk
Best Onion Bed
1st - Mr J Moug, Pitlessie
2nd - Miss A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk
3rd - Mr I Cuthbert, Daftmill
Best Tub or Pedestal of Flowers
1st - Mr B Lawrie, Dunshalt
2nd - Mr A Lumsden, Cupar
3rd - Mr W Ford, Kettlebridge
Best Hanging Basket of Flowers
Winner receives theD & J Drummond Shield
1st - Mr B Lawrie, Dunshalt
2nd - Mr R McConnell, Coaltown of Burnturk
3rd - Mr J Moug, Pitlessie