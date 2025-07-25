Blooming good day at annual garden competition

Letham and District Horticultural Society has again held its popular Annual Garden Competition on Friday 25 July. Despite the very varied and challenging growing conditions this spring and summer, affecting all the competitors, the garden competition attracted a good entry in all its sections. There were several new entrants which was very encouraging for the future of the event. The high standard of the entry gave the judge, Colin Bird from Cowdenbeath, a difficult task selecting the prize winners.

The Tubs and Hanging Basket category all presented a riot of colour and range of flowers, and the judge commented on the good use of both plants and colour in the displays.

The Landscaped Garden Competition as always proved popular with a large variety of designs and themes with all the gardens showing a good display of colour, foliage and well-maintained lawns.

The Vegetable Gardens provided proof of the quality, variety and quantity of produce the keen local gardeners had grown.

The hard work and enthusiasm of the competitors made it a rewarding day for the judge and the quality of the flowers and vegetables seen in the competition suggests there will be some close competition for those entering the 121st Annual Flower Show at Cupar Corn Exchange on Saturday 9 August which opens to the public at 2.00pm.

Can we remind any entrants that our Cut Flower Section is an Open category to any resident within Fife. Any queries to Geoff McDonald, Secretary Telephone 07414 161106 or email [email protected].

LETHAM AND DISTRICT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY

GARDEN COMPETITION RESULTS

2025

PRIZE WINNERS

Best kept and cropped Vegetable Garden

Winner receives the Paterson Shield

1st - Mr I Cuthbert, Daftmill

2nd - Mr W Ford, Kettlebridge

3rd - Miss A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk

Best Kept Flower Plot

Winner receives the Brunton-Kidd Medal

1st - Mr A Lumsden, Carrack, Cupar

2nd Mrs S Cuthbert, Daftmill

Best Landscaped Garden

LARGE GARDENS

1st - Mr I Cuthbert, Daftmill

2nd - Mrs K Smith, Bow of Fife

3rd Mr A Spencer-Nairn, Bow of Fife

SMALL GARDENS

1st- Mr B Lawrie, Dunshalt

2nd - Mrs C Sutherland, Giffordtown

3rd - Mr Ronaldson, Ladybank

Best Onion Sets

1st - Mr J Moug, Pitlessie

2nd - Mr I Cuthbert, Daftmill

3rd - Miss A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk

Best Onion Bed

1st - Mr J Moug, Pitlessie

2nd - Miss A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk

3rd - Mr I Cuthbert, Daftmill

Best Tub or Pedestal of Flowers

1st - Mr B Lawrie, Dunshalt

2nd - Mr A Lumsden, Cupar

3rd - Mr W Ford, Kettlebridge

Best Hanging Basket of Flowers

Winner receives theD & J Drummond Shield

1st - Mr B Lawrie, Dunshalt

2nd - Mr R McConnell, Coaltown of Burnturk

3rd - Mr J Moug, Pitlessie