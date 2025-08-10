Blooming marvellous day at Letham Flower Show
Visitors to the Corn Exchange were welcomed with a stunning array of foliage thanks to the Pot Plant and Cut Flower categories, which allowed growers to show off their green fingers. Highlights included dahlias, orchids, marigolds, and roses, as well as perfumed posies of sweet peas which brought scent and colour to the display.
The Vegetable category wowed visitors with plates of perfectly uniform peas, brightly coloured tomatoes, and some super-sized leeks and carrots. For those not able to grow their own veg, a vegetable tombola gave visitors a chance to win some fresh produce for themselves.
The Baking section also had plenty of delicious treats on display, including scones, cupcakes, bread, and showstopping Victoria sponge cakes. That, alongside the Handicraft section, which featured children’s toys, knitted cardigans, and items of jewellery, showed a huge range of skills and talent across entrants, and the judges had their work cut out selecting the winners of each category.
These skills continued in the Decorative category, which had beautiful and imaginative displays of florals and foliage, including bold table centre decorations alongside delicate miniature arrangements – this year including ones housed in bottle caps.
In the Rural category – featuring entries from local SWI groups – this year’s theme was Reuse and Recycle. Entries into this category included a sewn bag made from old jeans or trousers, oatcakes, and a floral arrangement in a soup tin.
The Jams and Jellies attracted high quality entries, with not just one but two Diplomas being awarded for the best exhibit in the category.
All the above could have easily been washed down with the selection of wines, beers, ciders, and liqueurs being entered in the Wine and Beer categories.
The theme for this year’s Photographic Section was “Trees” and proved popular with some wonderful photos taken in different perspective.
Afternoon teas, featuring a selection of delicious home bakes, satisfied a steady flow of thirsty visitors who patiently waited to hear if their raffle numbers were called out as the winners of various prizes, including from Tesco Cupar.
Trophies were presented by Jennifer Ramsey-Service who was presented with an orchid as a thank you from the Society.
Society President, Brian Service, on behalf of the Society, thanked all the competitors, helpers and visitors who made the Show possible and for making it such a success and encouraging everyone to come back next year.
TROPHY AND MEDAL WINNERS
Sir Thomas Paxton Challenge Cup (Most Points Vegetables) J Moug, Pitlessie
Adam Hall Memorial Quaich (Best Exhibit in Vegetables) J Moug, Pitlessie
Sir Thomas Paxton Challenge Cup (Most Points Pot Plants) R McConnell, Coaltown of Burnturk
Forrest Cup (Best Orchid) A Armstrong, Freuchie
Donald G McDonald Challenge Cup (Most Points Cut Flowers) G Armstrong, Freuchie
Dowie Trophy (Best Exhibit Pot Plants and Cut Flowers) M Anderson, Falkland
Monimail House Trophy (Most Points Decorative) J Ramsey-Service, Collessie
Jane Munro Trophy (Best Exhibit Decorative) J Ramsey-Service, Collessie
Alistair Foggie Memorial Trophy (Most Points Fruit) G Amstrong, Freuchie
Paterson Shield (Best Kept and Cropped Vegetable Garden) I Cuthbert, Daftmill
Brunton-Kidd Medal (Best Kept Flower Plot) A Lumsden, Cupar
D & J Drummond Shield (Best Hanging Basket) B Lawrie, Dunshalt
Society Challenge Cup (Most Points Handicrafts) K Black, Cupar
Pioneer Trophy (Best Item in Handicrafts) M Black, Cupar
Bonthrone Cup (Most Points Baking) K McMahon, Kettlebridge
G. Connacher Shield (Most Points Baking by a Gent) No Award
Mary Dalrymple Memorial Trophy (Best Exhibit in Baking) K McMahon, Kettlebridge
Euphemia Hay Memorial Trophy (Most Points Jams and Jellies) K Black, Letham
Alex Green Cup (Most Points Wine and Beer) H Austin, Cupar
Paterson Trophy (Most Points Industrial) K McMahon, Kettlebridge
Opdahl Cup (S.W.R.I. Inter-Institute Cup) Kilmany
Betty Hay Memorial Trophy (Best Exhibit in the Rural Competition) C Mulherron, Gauldry
Paterson Rose Bowl (Most Points Produce) C Wilson, Freuchie
Industrial Medal (Best Exhibit Photographic Section) A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk
R Storrar Perpetual Challenge Cup (Most Points Children) Rhona Armstrong, Freuchie
Alex Garden Cup (Best Miniature Garden) Ailsa Armstrong, Freuchie
Archibald Wilson Perpetual Challenge Trophy Arthur Broadhurst, Monimail
Mr W Crichton Memorial Trophy Rhona Armstrong, Freuchie
The Betty Hay Trophy (Most Points Overall in Show) K McMahon, Kettlebridge
Top Tray
1st Prize J Moug,Pitlessie
2nd Prize H Spencer-Nairn, Barham
Top Vase
1st Prize L Rosser, Freuchie
2nd Prize K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge
Diploma Winners
Best Exhibit in Vegetable Section J Moug, Pitlessie
Best Exhibit in Pot Plants M Anderson, Falkland
Best Exhibit in Cut Flowers L Wheelans, Cupar
Best Exhibit in Decorative Section J Ramsey-Service, Collessie
Best Exhibit in Fruit Section H Austin, Cupar
Best Exhibit in Handicrafts Section M Black, Cupar
Best Exhibit in Baking Section K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge
Best Exhibit in Jams and Jellies Joint K Black, Cupar; K Black, Letham
Best Exhibit in Wine and Beer Section K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge
Best Exhibit in S.W.I Section C Mulherron, Gauldry
Best Exhibit in Produce Section C Wilson, Freuchie
Best Exhibit in Children’s Section A Armstrong, Freuchie
Childrens Section Miniature Trophy Winners
Childrens Miniature Trophy 5 – 8 Rhona Armstrong, Freuchie
Childrens Section Trophy 9 – 12 Ailsa Armstrong, freuchie
JUDGES
VEGETABLES AND FRUIT SECTIONS Mr J Veitch, Freuchie
POT PLANTS AND CUT FLOWERS Mr A Kydd, Cupar Muir
DECORATIVE SECTION Mrs P Galloway
GARDEN COMPETITION Mr C Bird, Cowdenbeath
HANDICRAFTS SWI
BAKING SWI
JAMS AND JELLIES SWI
S.W.I. COMPETITION S.W.I Judges / Mrs P Galloway
(Decorative Judge)
PHOTOGRAPHIC Mr P Speirs, Cupar
WINE AND BEER Mr. F Cuthbert, Daftmill
PRODUCE Miss A Irvine, Burnturk
CHILDREN’S SECTION Mrs. J McCaffery/ Mrs J Syme Auchtermuchty