Blooming marvellous day at Letham Flower Show

The Letham & District Horticultural Society held its 121st Annual Flower Show and Industrial Exhibition, on Saturday, August 9. Despite a change of venue – Cupar Corn Exchange instead of the usual Letham Village Hall – the Show had over 400 entries across a number of categories.

Visitors to the Corn Exchange were welcomed with a stunning array of foliage thanks to the Pot Plant and Cut Flower categories, which allowed growers to show off their green fingers. Highlights included dahlias, orchids, marigolds, and roses, as well as perfumed posies of sweet peas which brought scent and colour to the display.

The Vegetable category wowed visitors with plates of perfectly uniform peas, brightly coloured tomatoes, and some super-sized leeks and carrots. For those not able to grow their own veg, a vegetable tombola gave visitors a chance to win some fresh produce for themselves.

The Baking section also had plenty of delicious treats on display, including scones, cupcakes, bread, and showstopping Victoria sponge cakes. That, alongside the Handicraft section, which featured children’s toys, knitted cardigans, and items of jewellery, showed a huge range of skills and talent across entrants, and the judges had their work cut out selecting the winners of each category.

Orchids

These skills continued in the Decorative category, which had beautiful and imaginative displays of florals and foliage, including bold table centre decorations alongside delicate miniature arrangements – this year including ones housed in bottle caps.

In the Rural category – featuring entries from local SWI groups – this year’s theme was Reuse and Recycle. Entries into this category included a sewn bag made from old jeans or trousers, oatcakes, and a floral arrangement in a soup tin.

The Jams and Jellies attracted high quality entries, with not just one but two Diplomas being awarded for the best exhibit in the category.

All the above could have easily been washed down with the selection of wines, beers, ciders, and liqueurs being entered in the Wine and Beer categories.

Vases of Flowers

The theme for this year’s Photographic Section was “Trees” and proved popular with some wonderful photos taken in different perspective.

Afternoon teas, featuring a selection of delicious home bakes, satisfied a steady flow of thirsty visitors who patiently waited to hear if their raffle numbers were called out as the winners of various prizes, including from Tesco Cupar.

Trophies were presented by Jennifer Ramsey-Service who was presented with an orchid as a thank you from the Society.

Society President, Brian Service, on behalf of the Society, thanked all the competitors, helpers and visitors who made the Show possible and for making it such a success and encouraging everyone to come back next year.

Display of Pot Plants

TROPHY AND MEDAL WINNERS

Sir Thomas Paxton Challenge Cup (Most Points Vegetables) J Moug, Pitlessie

Adam Hall Memorial Quaich (Best Exhibit in Vegetables) J Moug, Pitlessie

Sir Thomas Paxton Challenge Cup (Most Points Pot Plants) R McConnell, Coaltown of Burnturk

Forrest Cup (Best Orchid) A Armstrong, Freuchie

Donald G McDonald Challenge Cup (Most Points Cut Flowers) G Armstrong, Freuchie

Dowie Trophy (Best Exhibit Pot Plants and Cut Flowers) M Anderson, Falkland

Monimail House Trophy (Most Points Decorative) J Ramsey-Service, Collessie

Jane Munro Trophy (Best Exhibit Decorative) J Ramsey-Service, Collessie

Alistair Foggie Memorial Trophy (Most Points Fruit) G Amstrong, Freuchie

Paterson Shield (Best Kept and Cropped Vegetable Garden) I Cuthbert, Daftmill

Brunton-Kidd Medal (Best Kept Flower Plot) A Lumsden, Cupar

D & J Drummond Shield (Best Hanging Basket) B Lawrie, Dunshalt

Society Challenge Cup (Most Points Handicrafts) K Black, Cupar

Pioneer Trophy (Best Item in Handicrafts) M Black, Cupar

Bonthrone Cup (Most Points Baking) K McMahon, Kettlebridge

G. Connacher Shield (Most Points Baking by a Gent) No Award

Mary Dalrymple Memorial Trophy (Best Exhibit in Baking) K McMahon, Kettlebridge

Euphemia Hay Memorial Trophy (Most Points Jams and Jellies) K Black, Letham

Alex Green Cup (Most Points Wine and Beer) H Austin, Cupar

Paterson Trophy (Most Points Industrial) K McMahon, Kettlebridge

Opdahl Cup (S.W.R.I. Inter-Institute Cup) Kilmany

Betty Hay Memorial Trophy (Best Exhibit in the Rural Competition) C Mulherron, Gauldry

Paterson Rose Bowl (Most Points Produce) C Wilson, Freuchie

Industrial Medal (Best Exhibit Photographic Section) A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk

R Storrar Perpetual Challenge Cup (Most Points Children) Rhona Armstrong, Freuchie

Alex Garden Cup (Best Miniature Garden) Ailsa Armstrong, Freuchie

Archibald Wilson Perpetual Challenge Trophy Arthur Broadhurst, Monimail

Mr W Crichton Memorial Trophy Rhona Armstrong, Freuchie

The Betty Hay Trophy (Most Points Overall in Show) K McMahon, Kettlebridge

Top Tray

1st Prize J Moug,Pitlessie

2nd Prize H Spencer-Nairn, Barham

Top Vase

1st Prize L Rosser, Freuchie

2nd Prize K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge

Diploma Winners

Best Exhibit in Vegetable Section J Moug, Pitlessie

Best Exhibit in Pot Plants M Anderson, Falkland

Best Exhibit in Cut Flowers L Wheelans, Cupar

Best Exhibit in Decorative Section J Ramsey-Service, Collessie

Best Exhibit in Fruit Section H Austin, Cupar

Best Exhibit in Handicrafts Section M Black, Cupar

Best Exhibit in Baking Section K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge

Best Exhibit in Jams and Jellies Joint K Black, Cupar; K Black, Letham

Best Exhibit in Wine and Beer Section K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge

Best Exhibit in S.W.I Section C Mulherron, Gauldry

Best Exhibit in Produce Section C Wilson, Freuchie

Best Exhibit in Children’s Section A Armstrong, Freuchie

Childrens Section Miniature Trophy Winners

Childrens Miniature Trophy 5 – 8 Rhona Armstrong, Freuchie

Childrens Section Trophy 9 – 12 Ailsa Armstrong, freuchie

JUDGES

VEGETABLES AND FRUIT SECTIONS Mr J Veitch, Freuchie

POT PLANTS AND CUT FLOWERS Mr A Kydd, Cupar Muir

DECORATIVE SECTION Mrs P Galloway

GARDEN COMPETITION Mr C Bird, Cowdenbeath

HANDICRAFTS SWI

BAKING SWI

JAMS AND JELLIES SWI

S.W.I. COMPETITION S.W.I Judges / Mrs P Galloway

(Decorative Judge)

PHOTOGRAPHIC Mr P Speirs, Cupar

WINE AND BEER Mr. F Cuthbert, Daftmill

PRODUCE Miss A Irvine, Burnturk

CHILDREN’S SECTION Mrs. J McCaffery/ Mrs J Syme Auchtermuchty