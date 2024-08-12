Blossoming Day At Letham Flower Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Letham & District Horticultural Society’s 120th Annual Flower Show and Industrial Exhibition held on Saturday 10th August. had an encouraging 546 entries. Amazingly given the difficult weather conditions over the summer and the tremendous winds leading up to the Show, entries were up by 50 from last year.

Saturday turned out to be a fine although windy day and a sunny afternoon brought out a good number of visitors. That along with the large number of items entered into the show by the exhibitors made it a very successful day.

The Children’s entries showed a wide range of skills and imagination from stencilled picture, edible creatures and mouthwatering traybake. As always, the miniature gardens proved popular and showed interesting garden design skills.

Despite the difficult weather conditions this year the number of entries in the vegetable section remained high. There were a number of new competitors who were successful with their entries.

Admiring the exhibits

The Pot Plant section was popular with the more unusual exhibits of orchids, cacti and insectivorous plants being exhibited. There was also some beautiful fuchsia, colourful pelargonium and a huge display of vivid purple surfinia with the best exhibit being an outstanding begonia.

The Cut Flower section showed a colourful array of gladioli, marigolds and fragrant sweet peas along with roses and dahlias.

The floral theme continued in the Decorative Section which was well entered in every category with the competitors showing imaginative use of flowers and foliage in their displays including the ever-popular bowls of floating flower heads. There were very impressive novel arrangements of fresh flower arrangements in a soap dish, beautiful table centre decorations using three blooms and some very delicate miniature arrangements in egg cups.

In the Rural section, the theme was “A Summer Garden” and the ladies had certainly put their expert skills to full use with beautifully designed and imaginatively sewn kneeling pads, a floral arrangement in a small watering can. Edible entries consisted of an individual vegetable quiche and a jar of tomato chutney.

Judging in progress

Although marks are not awarded for the display each Rural had ensured that their entry was beautifully and imaginatively displayed to convey the Summer Garden Theme

The Handicrafts Section enjoyed an increase in the number of exhibits with similar number of entries in every class and they showed a range of practical and decorative skills. The more popular categories were the child’s toy, a knitted cardigan, items in patchwork and items of jewellery.

The Baking Section was massively up on last year with a good spread of delectable treats. Staples such as drop scones, bread, savoury quiches were popular. The set recipe for a sunshine cake was popular along with the peppermint creams.

The Jams and Jellies entries were down with raspberry jam, rhubarb & ginger jam and marmalade being the most popular

Judging in progress

All the above could have easily been washed down with the selection of wines, beers, ciders and liqueurs being entered in the wines and beers.

The theme for this year’s Photographic Section was “Trees” and proved popular with some wonderful photos taken in different perspective.

There was also a Vegetable and Fruit tombola with donations from Kettle Produce, Tesco and West Hall Farm which was keenly supported by the visitors.

Afternoon teas were provided by the ladies in the kitchen who did a sterling job serving a steady flow of thirsty visitors.

Judging in progress

Trophies were presented by Jennifer Ramsey-Service who was presented with an orchid as a thank you from the Society.

Society President, Brian Service, on behalf of the Society, thanked all the competitors, helpers and visitors who made the Show possible and for making it such a success and encouraging everyone to come back next year.

TROPHY AND MEDAL WINNERS

Sir Thomas Paxton Challenge Cup (Most Points Vegetables) J Moug, Pitlessie

Adam Hall Memorial Quaich (Best Exhibit in Vegetables) J Moug, Pitlessie

Sir Thomas Paxton Challenge Cup (Most Points Pot Plants) M Anderson, Falkland

Judging in progress

Forrest Cup (Best Orchid) J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark

Donald G McDonald Challenge Cup (Most Points Cut Flowers) G Armstrong, Freuchie

Dowie Trophy (Best Exhibit Pot Plants and Cut Flowers) M Anderson, Falkland

Monimail House Trophy (Most Points Decorative) J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark

Jane Munro Trophy (Best Exhibit Decorative) J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark

Alistair Foggie Memorial Trophy (Most Points Fruit) A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk

Paterson Shield (Best Kept and Cropped Vegetable Garden) I Cuthbert, Daftmill

Brunton-Kidd Medal (Best Kept Flower Plot) A Lumsden, Cupar

D & J Drummond Shield (Best Hanging Basket) R McConnell, Coaltown of Burnturk

Society Challenge Cup (Most Points Handicrafts) AM Taylor, Letham

Pioneer Trophy (Best Item in Handicrafts) M Castle-Smith, Ladybank

Bonthrone Cup (Most Points Baking) K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge

G. Connacher Shield (Most Points Baking by a Gent) B Service, Whinneypark

Mary Dalrymple Memorial Trophy (Best Exhibit in Baking) L Strachan, Kettlebridge

Euphemia Hay Memorial Trophy (Most Points Jams and Jellies) K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge

Alex Green Cup (Most Points Wine and Beer) J Forrest, Letham

Paterson Trophy (Most Points Industrial) K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge

Opdahl Cup (S.W.R.I. Inter-Institute Cup) Kilmany

Betty Hay Memorial Trophy (Best Exhibit in the Rural Competition) M Beetlestone, Cupar

Paterson Rose Bowl (Most Points Produce) L Russell, Kingskettle

Industrial Medal (Best Exhibit Photographic Section) B Service, Whinneypark

R Storrar Perpetual Challenge Cup (Most Points Children) R Armstrong, Freuchie

Alex Garden Cup (Best Miniature Garden) S Gourley, Collairnie

Archibald Wilson Perpetual Challenge Trophy P Brodie, Stratheden

Mr W Crichton Memorial Trophy C Dwyer, Monimail

The Betty Hay Trophy (Most Points Overall in Show) J Moug, Pitlessie

Top Tray

1st Prize H Spencer-Nairn, Barham

Top Vase

1st Prize J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark

2nd Prize L Rosser, Freuchie

3rd Prize T Cleghorn, Cupar

Diploma Winners

Best Exhibit in Vegetable Section J Moug, Pitlessie

Best Exhibit in Pot Plants M Anderson, Falkland

Best Exhibit in Cut Flowers T Cleghorn, Cupar

Best Exhibit in Decorative Section J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark

Best Exhibit in Fruit Section G Armstrong, Freuchie

Best Exhibit in Handicrafts Section M Castle-Smith, Ladybank

Best Exhibit in Baking Section L Strachan, Kettlebridge

Best Exhibit in Jams and Jellies K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge

Best Exhibit in Wine and Beer Section V van der Zypp, Monimail

Best Exhibit in Produce Section L Russell, Kingskettle

Best Exhibit in Children’s Section A Armstrong, Freuchie

Childrens Section Miniature Trophy Winners

Under 5’s -

5 - 8 R Armstrong, Freuchie

9 - 12 A Armstrong, Freuchie

Detailed Results 10 August 2024

Vegetables

Three Pods Broad Beans – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 M van der Zypp, Monimail; 3 J Harris, Letham

Six French Beans (any variety) – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 G MacDougall, Letham; 3 C Nutter, Coaltown of Burnturk

Six Runner Beans – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 M van der Zypp, Monimail; 3 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk

Two Beetroots, Globe – 1 A Duff, Pitlessie; 2 J Moug, Pitlessie; 3 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk

Two Carrots, Stump Root – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie

Two Carrots, Long – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 B Service, Whinneypark; 3 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk

Two Leeks – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 G Armstrong, Freuchie

Three Courgettes – 1 H Spencer-Nairn, Barham; 2 C Nutter, Coaltown of Burnturk; 3 J Moug, Pitlessie

Three Onions, Quality – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 G Armstrong, Freuchie

Three Onions, from Sets – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 H Austin, Cupar; 3 F Mauchland, Rathillet

Three Onions, red (sets or seed) – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 A Duff, Pitlessie; 3 G Armstrong, Freuchie

Bunch of Herbs (4 different herbs) – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 C Henderson, Kettlehill

One Dish Green Peas (40-50) – 1 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 2 J Harris, Letham

Six Pods Peas – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 3 H Spencer-Nairn, Barham

Four Potatoes, White – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 H Spencer-Nairn, Barham; 3 G Armstrong, Freuchie

Four Potatoes, Coloured – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 A Duff, Pitlessie; 3 G Armstrong, Freuchie

1Three Varieties Potatoes, three each (named) – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 G Armstrong, Freuchie; 3 A Duff, Pitlessie

Three Stalks Rhubarb, Quality – 1 T Cleghorn, Cupar; 2 A Duff, Pitlessie; 3 B Service, Whinneypark

Three Shallots, Red (not seedlings) – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 A Duff, Pitlessie; 3 G Armstrong

Three Shallots, Yellow (not seedlings) – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 G MacDougall, Letham; 3 A Duff, Pitlessie

Five Cherry Tomatoes – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 C Wilson, Freuchie; 3 L Strachan, Kettlebridge

Three Tomatoes – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 C Wilson, Freuchie; 3 L Strachan, Kettlebridge

One Cucumber – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 C Henderson, Kettlehill; 3 L Strachan, Kettlebridge

3 Chillies – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 H Spencer-Nairn, Barham; 3 L Russell, Kingskettle

Any Vegetable not in the Schedule – 1 L Russell, Kingskettle; 2 J Moug, Pitlessie; 3 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk

Any Unusually Shaped Vegetable – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 J Moug, Pitlessie

Pot Plants

One Begonia, Tuberous – 1 M Anderson, Falkland; 2 R McConnell, Coaltown of Burnturk

One Cactus or Succulent Plant – 1 R McConnell, Coaltown of Burnturk; 2 C Henderson, Kettlehill; 3 B Service, Whinneypark

One Orchid – 1 J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark; 2 J Syme, Auchtermuchty; 3 J Forrest, Letham

One Fuchsia – 1 R McConnell, Coaltown of Burnturk; 2 M Anderson, Falkland

One Streptocarpus – 1 M Anderston, Falkland

One Pot Lobelia – 1 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk

One Pelargonium - any variety (Geranium) – 1 G MacDougall, Letham; 2 M Anderson, Falkland; 3 J Syme, Auchtermuchty

One Plant not in Schedule – 1 M McAlister-Barn; 2 R McConnell, Coaltown of Burnturk, J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark

Two Plants (not exceeding 7" pots) – 1 M Anderson, Falkland; 2 R McConnell, Coaltown of Burnturk

One Insectivorous Plant– 1 G MacDougall, Letham; 2 B Service, Whinneypark

Cut Flowers

Three Vases Annuals, distinct – 1 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge

Six Pinks – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie

Three Dahlias - Medium Cactus – 1 C Binnie, Letham

Five Miniature Dahlias – 1 T Cleghorn, Cupar

Three Small Decorative Dahlias – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie

Three Miniature Ball Dahlias – 1 T Cleghorn, Cupar; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge

One Dahlia, Giant or Large – 1 J Syme, Auchtermuchty; 2 M van der Zypp, Monimail

Bowl of Dahlias - for effect – 1 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 2 G Armstrong, Freuchie

Three Vases Herbaceous, Distinct – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie

Four Marigolds, French (shown on board) – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie

Four Marigolds, Scotch, Double (shown on board) – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie

Six Pansies, mixed (shown on board) – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk

Three Spikes Phloxes – 1 T Cleghorn, Cupar

Six Roses, not less than 2 varieties (shown on board) – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie

One vase of one specimen Hybrid Tea – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie

One Spike Floribunda or Polyanthus Rose – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie

One Vase Sweet Peas, 12 spikes – 1 G Hutchison, Collairnie; 2 J Hutchison, Collairnie; 3 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk

Decorative Section

One Bowl of Floating Flower Heads – 1 I MacDougall, Letham; 2 J Forbes, Cupar; 3 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge

Dried / Artificial Arrangement – Scottish Theme (not exceeding 15” overall) – 1 J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark; 2 J Forrest, Letham

Fresh Arrangement in a soap dish – 1 E Allan; 2 J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark; 3 J Forrest, Letham

Gents Buttonhole, Fresh Flowers – 1 J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 J Forrest, Letham

Fresh Foliage Arrangement (12" maximum overall) – 1 G Hutchison, Collairnie; 2 J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark; 3 J Forrest, Letham

Fresh Table Centre Decoration using 3 blooms – 1 J Forrest, Letham, 2 E Allan; 3 J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark

Fresh Miniature Arrangement in an egg cup – 1 J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark; 2 J Forbes, Cupar; 3 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge

Fruit

20/30 Blackcurrants (in dish) – 1 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 2 L Strachan, Kettlebridge; 3 G Hutchison, Collairnie

Twelve Gooseberries, Green or Red – 1 L Russell, Kingskettle; 2 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 3 J Harris, Letham

Twelve Raspberries (in dish) – 1 J Harris, Letham; 2 D Dallas, Letham

Twelve Stringlets of Redcurrants – 1 E Simmers, Myrecairnie

Any Fruit not in Schedule – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 J Harris, Letham

Handicrafts

A Child’s Knitted Hat / Beret – Any Ply – 1 AM Taylor, Letham; 2 M Black, Cupar; 3 J Forbes, Cupar

A Knitted Cardigan - Any Ply – 1 M Black, Cupar; 2 L Mauchland, Rathillet; 3 AM Taylor, Letham

Lampshade decorated with stencil (12” max diameter) -stencil only being judged – 1 AM Taylor, Letham; 2 J Forbes, Cupar

An item made from wood – 1 B Service, Whinneypark; 2 J Hutchison; Collairnie; 3 A Withers, Kettlebridge

Decorated Wine Glass – 1 AM Taylor, Letham; 2 A Armstrong, Freuchie

An Item Made with or Decorated Using Buttons – 1 M Castle-Smith, Ladybank; 2= A Withers, Kettlebridge; 2= AM Taylor, Letham

Child’s Toy – Any Craft – 1 A Withers, Kettlebridge; 2 M Castle-Smith, Ladybank; 3 AM Taylor, Letham

One Sheet of Handmade Paper (A4 maximum size) – 1 P Goodwin, Kettlebridge; 2 J Forbes, Cupar; 3 AM Taylor, Letham

Padded Coat Hanger – Any Craft – 1 M Black, Cupar; 2 A Withers, Kettlebridge; 3 J Forbes, Cupar

Retirement Card – any craft including computerised – 1 C Henderson, Kettlehill; 2 AM Taylor, Letham; 3 J Hamilton, Letham

Something New from Something Old – 1 M Castle-Smith, Ladybank; 2 A Withers, Kettlebridge; 3 J Forbes, Cupar

An item in Patchwork – 1 M Castle-Smith, Ladybank; 2 L Russell, Kingskettle; 3 AM Taylor, Letham

An item of jewellery – Any Craft – 1 M Castle-Smith, Ladybank; 2 A Withers, Kettlebridge; 3 M Black, Cupar

Knitted Scarf ** Novice Class – 1 L Mauchland, Rathillet

Decorated Tissue Box – Any Craft ** Novice Class – 1

Any special article made by Lady – 1 AM Taylor, Letham; 2 G Hutchison, Collairnie; 3 J Harris, Letham

Any special article made by Gent – 1 G Hutchison, Collairnie; 2 D Husband, Pitlessie; 3 J Hutchison, Collairnie

Baking

Three Macaroon Tarts – 1 A Grant, Pathcondie; 2 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 3 H Ramsay, Kingskettle

Three Carrot Cake Muffins – No Icing – 1 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 2 A Grant, Pathcondie; 3 H Ramsay, Kingskettle

One Small Savoury Quiche – 1 L Strachan, Kettlebridge; 2 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 3 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge

Three Custard Creams – 1 J McCaffery, Auchtermuchty; 2 H Ramsay Kingskettle; 3 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk

Three Pieces of Traybake - Baked – 1 H Ramsay, Kingskettle; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 B Acheson, Auchtermuchty

Three Meringue Shells – 1 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 2 C Nutter, Coaltown of Burnturk; 3 B Acheson, Auchtermuchty

Three Rock Cakes – 1 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 2 Midge Rotheram, Letham; 3 B Service, Whinneypark

Three Drop Scones – 1 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 2 B Acheson, Auchtermuchty; 3 H Ramsay, Kingskettle

Three Cheese Scones – 1 A Grant, Pathcondie; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 E Allan, Letham

Two Slices Lemon Drizzle Cake – 1 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 2 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 3 A Grant, Pathcondie

White Loaf – 1 D Hamilton, Letham; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 H Ramsay, Kingskettle

Brown Loaf – 1 B Service, Whinneypark; 2 L Strachan, Kettlebridge; 3 H Ramsay, Kingskettle

Single Chocolate Sponge – 1 A Grant, Pathcondie; 2 M Rotheram, Letham; 3 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk

One Small Plain Gingerbread – 1 A Grant; Pathcondie; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk

Three Highlanders – 1 A Grant, Pathcondie; 2 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 3 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge

Three Empire Biscuits – 1 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 A Grant, Pathcondie

Three Peppermint Creams – 1 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 2 F Mauchland, Rathillet; 3 B Service, Whinneypark

Two Pieces of Tablet – any variety – 1 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge

Two Slices of Sunshine Cake – 1 B Service, Whinneypark; 2 A Grant, Pathcondie; 3 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk

Jams and Jellies

Apple Jelly – 1 K Black, Letham; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge

Blackcurrant Jelly – 1 M Rotheram, Letham; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 K Black, Letham

Apricot Jam – 1 K Black, Letham; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 C Binnie, Letham

Lemon Curd (small jar) – 1 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 2 L Russell, Kingskettle; 3 L Rosser, Freuchie

Marmalade – 1 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 2 J Syme, Auchtermuchty; 3 K Black, Letham

Raspberry Jam – 1 K Black, Letham; 2 J Syme, Auchtermuchty; 3 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge

Redcurrant Jelly – 1 L Russell, Kingskettle; 2 K Black, Letham; 3 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge

Rhubarb & Ginger Jam – 1 J Syme, Auchtermuchty; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 K Black, Letham

Strawberry Jam – 1 K Black, Letham; 2 D Hamilton, Letham; 3 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge

Chutney (any variety) – 1 M Black, Cupar; 2 C Green, Cupar; 3 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge

Jam, Jelly or Preserve not in schedule Jam, Jelly or Preserve not in Schedule – 1 C Green, Cupar; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 C Nutter, Coaltown of Burnturk

Photographic Section

Theme: Trees

1 B Service, Whinneypark; 2 D Hamilton, Letham; 3 H Spencer-Nairn, Barham

Wine and Beer

One Bottle Home-made Wine, White (Sweet) – 1 R Brodie, Stratheden; 2 J Forrest, Letham; 3 H Austin, Cupar

One Bottle Home-made Wine, White (Dry) – 1 J Forrest, Letham

One Bottle Home-made Wine, Red (Sweet) – 1 XXXX van der Zypp, Monimail; 2 R Brodie, Stratheden; 3 XXXX van der Zypp, Monimail

One Bottle Home-made Wine, Red (Dry) – 1 J Forrest, Letham

One Bottle Home-brewed Beer or Lager – 1 G McDonald, Bow of Fife

One Bottle Home Brewed Cider - 1 R Brodie, Stratheden; 2 J Forrest, Letham; 3 H Austin, Cupar

One Bottle Home-made Spirit/Liqueur – 1 D Dallas, Letham; 2 G Hutchison, Collairnie; 3 H Hamilton, Letham

S.W.R.I Competition

Theme: A Summer Garden

1 Kilmany; 2 Abdie; 3 Auchtermuchty

Produce

Three Brown Eggs (Hen/Bantam) – 1 H Austin, Cupar; 2 C Turner, Collessie; 3 L Russell, Kingskettle

Three White Eggs (Hen/Bantam) – 1 L Russell, Kingskettle; 2 C Wilson, Freuchie; 3 J Forrest, Letham

Three Coloured Eggs (Hen/Bantam – not brown or white) – 1 B Service, Whinneypark; 2 C Wilson, Freuchie; 3 J Forrest, Letham

Three Duck Eggs – 1 G MacDougall, Letham

Children’s

5-8 Years

A Stenciled Picture – 1 R Armstrong, Freuchie

Edible Creature – 1 C Turner, Collessie; 2 R Armstrong, Freuchie

Lego Model, 50 pieces maximum – No Kits Allowed – 1 R Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 C Turner, Collessie

Two Chocolate Crispie Cakes (white, milk or dark) – 1 R Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 C Turner, Collessie

Pom Pom Animal – 1 R Armstrong, Freuchie

9-12 Years

A Stenciled Picture – 1 A Armstrong, Freuchie

Edible Creature – 1 A Armstrong, Freuchie

An item made from recycled materials – 1 A Armstrong, Freuchie

Two pieces uncooked traybake – 1 E Doak, Collessie; 2 A Armstrong, Freuchie; 3 V Kitching, Letham

Origami Animal – 1 A Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 I Dwyer, Letham

Open Classes

Painted Glass Jar – 1 H Gourley, Collairnie; 2 V Kitching, Letham; 3 C Turner, Collessie

Decorated Horse shoe– 1 A Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 R Armstrong, Freuchie; 3 I Dwyer, Letham

Photograph –Theme “Trees” (taken by Child) – 1 A Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 R Armstrong, Freuchie; 3 R Hamilton, Letham

Collage (A4 maximum size) – 1 V Kitching, Letham; 2 C Turner, Collessie; 3 E Doak, Collessie

Floating Flower heads in a Cereal Bowl – 1 C Dwyer, Letham; 2 C Turner, Collessie; 3 R Armstrong, Freuchie

Vegetable grown by child – 1 C Dwyer, Letham; 2 A Laws, Kettlehill; 3 C Turner, Collessie

Miniature Garden – in seed tray not exceeding 41cm x 16cm – 1 S Gourley, Collairnie; 2 R Armstrong, Freuchie; 3 H Gourley, Collairnie