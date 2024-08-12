Blossoming Day At Letham Flower Show
Saturday turned out to be a fine although windy day and a sunny afternoon brought out a good number of visitors. That along with the large number of items entered into the show by the exhibitors made it a very successful day.
The Children’s entries showed a wide range of skills and imagination from stencilled picture, edible creatures and mouthwatering traybake. As always, the miniature gardens proved popular and showed interesting garden design skills.
Despite the difficult weather conditions this year the number of entries in the vegetable section remained high. There were a number of new competitors who were successful with their entries.
The Pot Plant section was popular with the more unusual exhibits of orchids, cacti and insectivorous plants being exhibited. There was also some beautiful fuchsia, colourful pelargonium and a huge display of vivid purple surfinia with the best exhibit being an outstanding begonia.
The Cut Flower section showed a colourful array of gladioli, marigolds and fragrant sweet peas along with roses and dahlias.
The floral theme continued in the Decorative Section which was well entered in every category with the competitors showing imaginative use of flowers and foliage in their displays including the ever-popular bowls of floating flower heads. There were very impressive novel arrangements of fresh flower arrangements in a soap dish, beautiful table centre decorations using three blooms and some very delicate miniature arrangements in egg cups.
In the Rural section, the theme was “A Summer Garden” and the ladies had certainly put their expert skills to full use with beautifully designed and imaginatively sewn kneeling pads, a floral arrangement in a small watering can. Edible entries consisted of an individual vegetable quiche and a jar of tomato chutney.
Although marks are not awarded for the display each Rural had ensured that their entry was beautifully and imaginatively displayed to convey the Summer Garden Theme
The Handicrafts Section enjoyed an increase in the number of exhibits with similar number of entries in every class and they showed a range of practical and decorative skills. The more popular categories were the child’s toy, a knitted cardigan, items in patchwork and items of jewellery.
The Baking Section was massively up on last year with a good spread of delectable treats. Staples such as drop scones, bread, savoury quiches were popular. The set recipe for a sunshine cake was popular along with the peppermint creams.
The Jams and Jellies entries were down with raspberry jam, rhubarb & ginger jam and marmalade being the most popular
All the above could have easily been washed down with the selection of wines, beers, ciders and liqueurs being entered in the wines and beers.
The theme for this year’s Photographic Section was “Trees” and proved popular with some wonderful photos taken in different perspective.
There was also a Vegetable and Fruit tombola with donations from Kettle Produce, Tesco and West Hall Farm which was keenly supported by the visitors.
Afternoon teas were provided by the ladies in the kitchen who did a sterling job serving a steady flow of thirsty visitors.
Trophies were presented by Jennifer Ramsey-Service who was presented with an orchid as a thank you from the Society.
Society President, Brian Service, on behalf of the Society, thanked all the competitors, helpers and visitors who made the Show possible and for making it such a success and encouraging everyone to come back next year.
TROPHY AND MEDAL WINNERS
Sir Thomas Paxton Challenge Cup (Most Points Vegetables) J Moug, Pitlessie
Adam Hall Memorial Quaich (Best Exhibit in Vegetables) J Moug, Pitlessie
Sir Thomas Paxton Challenge Cup (Most Points Pot Plants) M Anderson, Falkland
Forrest Cup (Best Orchid) J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark
Donald G McDonald Challenge Cup (Most Points Cut Flowers) G Armstrong, Freuchie
Dowie Trophy (Best Exhibit Pot Plants and Cut Flowers) M Anderson, Falkland
Monimail House Trophy (Most Points Decorative) J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark
Jane Munro Trophy (Best Exhibit Decorative) J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark
Alistair Foggie Memorial Trophy (Most Points Fruit) A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk
Paterson Shield (Best Kept and Cropped Vegetable Garden) I Cuthbert, Daftmill
Brunton-Kidd Medal (Best Kept Flower Plot) A Lumsden, Cupar
D & J Drummond Shield (Best Hanging Basket) R McConnell, Coaltown of Burnturk
Society Challenge Cup (Most Points Handicrafts) AM Taylor, Letham
Pioneer Trophy (Best Item in Handicrafts) M Castle-Smith, Ladybank
Bonthrone Cup (Most Points Baking) K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge
G. Connacher Shield (Most Points Baking by a Gent) B Service, Whinneypark
Mary Dalrymple Memorial Trophy (Best Exhibit in Baking) L Strachan, Kettlebridge
Euphemia Hay Memorial Trophy (Most Points Jams and Jellies) K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge
Alex Green Cup (Most Points Wine and Beer) J Forrest, Letham
Paterson Trophy (Most Points Industrial) K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge
Opdahl Cup (S.W.R.I. Inter-Institute Cup) Kilmany
Betty Hay Memorial Trophy (Best Exhibit in the Rural Competition) M Beetlestone, Cupar
Paterson Rose Bowl (Most Points Produce) L Russell, Kingskettle
Industrial Medal (Best Exhibit Photographic Section) B Service, Whinneypark
R Storrar Perpetual Challenge Cup (Most Points Children) R Armstrong, Freuchie
Alex Garden Cup (Best Miniature Garden) S Gourley, Collairnie
Archibald Wilson Perpetual Challenge Trophy P Brodie, Stratheden
Mr W Crichton Memorial Trophy C Dwyer, Monimail
The Betty Hay Trophy (Most Points Overall in Show) J Moug, Pitlessie
Top Tray
1st Prize H Spencer-Nairn, Barham
Top Vase
1st Prize J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark
2nd Prize L Rosser, Freuchie
3rd Prize T Cleghorn, Cupar
Diploma Winners
Best Exhibit in Vegetable Section J Moug, Pitlessie
Best Exhibit in Pot Plants M Anderson, Falkland
Best Exhibit in Cut Flowers T Cleghorn, Cupar
Best Exhibit in Decorative Section J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark
Best Exhibit in Fruit Section G Armstrong, Freuchie
Best Exhibit in Handicrafts Section M Castle-Smith, Ladybank
Best Exhibit in Baking Section L Strachan, Kettlebridge
Best Exhibit in Jams and Jellies K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge
Best Exhibit in Wine and Beer Section V van der Zypp, Monimail
Best Exhibit in Produce Section L Russell, Kingskettle
Best Exhibit in Children’s Section A Armstrong, Freuchie
Childrens Section Miniature Trophy Winners
Under 5’s -
5 - 8 R Armstrong, Freuchie
9 - 12 A Armstrong, Freuchie
Detailed Results 10 August 2024
Vegetables
Three Pods Broad Beans – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 M van der Zypp, Monimail; 3 J Harris, Letham
Six French Beans (any variety) – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 G MacDougall, Letham; 3 C Nutter, Coaltown of Burnturk
Six Runner Beans – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 M van der Zypp, Monimail; 3 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk
Two Beetroots, Globe – 1 A Duff, Pitlessie; 2 J Moug, Pitlessie; 3 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk
Two Carrots, Stump Root – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie
Two Carrots, Long – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 B Service, Whinneypark; 3 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk
Two Leeks – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 G Armstrong, Freuchie
Three Courgettes – 1 H Spencer-Nairn, Barham; 2 C Nutter, Coaltown of Burnturk; 3 J Moug, Pitlessie
Three Onions, Quality – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 G Armstrong, Freuchie
Three Onions, from Sets – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 H Austin, Cupar; 3 F Mauchland, Rathillet
Three Onions, red (sets or seed) – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 A Duff, Pitlessie; 3 G Armstrong, Freuchie
Bunch of Herbs (4 different herbs) – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 C Henderson, Kettlehill
One Dish Green Peas (40-50) – 1 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 2 J Harris, Letham
Six Pods Peas – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 3 H Spencer-Nairn, Barham
Four Potatoes, White – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 H Spencer-Nairn, Barham; 3 G Armstrong, Freuchie
Four Potatoes, Coloured – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 A Duff, Pitlessie; 3 G Armstrong, Freuchie
1Three Varieties Potatoes, three each (named) – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 G Armstrong, Freuchie; 3 A Duff, Pitlessie
Three Stalks Rhubarb, Quality – 1 T Cleghorn, Cupar; 2 A Duff, Pitlessie; 3 B Service, Whinneypark
Three Shallots, Red (not seedlings) – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 A Duff, Pitlessie; 3 G Armstrong
Three Shallots, Yellow (not seedlings) – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 G MacDougall, Letham; 3 A Duff, Pitlessie
Five Cherry Tomatoes – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 C Wilson, Freuchie; 3 L Strachan, Kettlebridge
Three Tomatoes – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 C Wilson, Freuchie; 3 L Strachan, Kettlebridge
One Cucumber – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 C Henderson, Kettlehill; 3 L Strachan, Kettlebridge
3 Chillies – 1 J Moug, Pitlessie; 2 H Spencer-Nairn, Barham; 3 L Russell, Kingskettle
Any Vegetable not in the Schedule – 1 L Russell, Kingskettle; 2 J Moug, Pitlessie; 3 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk
Any Unusually Shaped Vegetable – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 J Moug, Pitlessie
Pot Plants
One Begonia, Tuberous – 1 M Anderson, Falkland; 2 R McConnell, Coaltown of Burnturk
One Cactus or Succulent Plant – 1 R McConnell, Coaltown of Burnturk; 2 C Henderson, Kettlehill; 3 B Service, Whinneypark
One Orchid – 1 J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark; 2 J Syme, Auchtermuchty; 3 J Forrest, Letham
One Fuchsia – 1 R McConnell, Coaltown of Burnturk; 2 M Anderson, Falkland
One Streptocarpus – 1 M Anderston, Falkland
One Pot Lobelia – 1 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk
One Pelargonium - any variety (Geranium) – 1 G MacDougall, Letham; 2 M Anderson, Falkland; 3 J Syme, Auchtermuchty
One Plant not in Schedule – 1 M McAlister-Barn; 2 R McConnell, Coaltown of Burnturk, J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark
Two Plants (not exceeding 7" pots) – 1 M Anderson, Falkland; 2 R McConnell, Coaltown of Burnturk
One Insectivorous Plant– 1 G MacDougall, Letham; 2 B Service, Whinneypark
Cut Flowers
Three Vases Annuals, distinct – 1 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge
Six Pinks – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie
Three Dahlias - Medium Cactus – 1 C Binnie, Letham
Five Miniature Dahlias – 1 T Cleghorn, Cupar
Three Small Decorative Dahlias – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie
Three Miniature Ball Dahlias – 1 T Cleghorn, Cupar; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge
One Dahlia, Giant or Large – 1 J Syme, Auchtermuchty; 2 M van der Zypp, Monimail
Bowl of Dahlias - for effect – 1 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 2 G Armstrong, Freuchie
Three Vases Herbaceous, Distinct – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie
Four Marigolds, French (shown on board) – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie
Four Marigolds, Scotch, Double (shown on board) – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie
Six Pansies, mixed (shown on board) – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk
Three Spikes Phloxes – 1 T Cleghorn, Cupar
Six Roses, not less than 2 varieties (shown on board) – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie
One vase of one specimen Hybrid Tea – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie
One Spike Floribunda or Polyanthus Rose – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie
One Vase Sweet Peas, 12 spikes – 1 G Hutchison, Collairnie; 2 J Hutchison, Collairnie; 3 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk
Decorative Section
One Bowl of Floating Flower Heads – 1 I MacDougall, Letham; 2 J Forbes, Cupar; 3 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge
Dried / Artificial Arrangement – Scottish Theme (not exceeding 15” overall) – 1 J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark; 2 J Forrest, Letham
Fresh Arrangement in a soap dish – 1 E Allan; 2 J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark; 3 J Forrest, Letham
Gents Buttonhole, Fresh Flowers – 1 J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 J Forrest, Letham
Fresh Foliage Arrangement (12" maximum overall) – 1 G Hutchison, Collairnie; 2 J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark; 3 J Forrest, Letham
Fresh Table Centre Decoration using 3 blooms – 1 J Forrest, Letham, 2 E Allan; 3 J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark
Fresh Miniature Arrangement in an egg cup – 1 J Ramsay-Service, Whinneypark; 2 J Forbes, Cupar; 3 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge
Fruit
20/30 Blackcurrants (in dish) – 1 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 2 L Strachan, Kettlebridge; 3 G Hutchison, Collairnie
Twelve Gooseberries, Green or Red – 1 L Russell, Kingskettle; 2 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 3 J Harris, Letham
Twelve Raspberries (in dish) – 1 J Harris, Letham; 2 D Dallas, Letham
Twelve Stringlets of Redcurrants – 1 E Simmers, Myrecairnie
Any Fruit not in Schedule – 1 G Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 J Harris, Letham
Handicrafts
A Child’s Knitted Hat / Beret – Any Ply – 1 AM Taylor, Letham; 2 M Black, Cupar; 3 J Forbes, Cupar
A Knitted Cardigan - Any Ply – 1 M Black, Cupar; 2 L Mauchland, Rathillet; 3 AM Taylor, Letham
Lampshade decorated with stencil (12” max diameter) -stencil only being judged – 1 AM Taylor, Letham; 2 J Forbes, Cupar
An item made from wood – 1 B Service, Whinneypark; 2 J Hutchison; Collairnie; 3 A Withers, Kettlebridge
Decorated Wine Glass – 1 AM Taylor, Letham; 2 A Armstrong, Freuchie
An Item Made with or Decorated Using Buttons – 1 M Castle-Smith, Ladybank; 2= A Withers, Kettlebridge; 2= AM Taylor, Letham
Child’s Toy – Any Craft – 1 A Withers, Kettlebridge; 2 M Castle-Smith, Ladybank; 3 AM Taylor, Letham
One Sheet of Handmade Paper (A4 maximum size) – 1 P Goodwin, Kettlebridge; 2 J Forbes, Cupar; 3 AM Taylor, Letham
Padded Coat Hanger – Any Craft – 1 M Black, Cupar; 2 A Withers, Kettlebridge; 3 J Forbes, Cupar
Retirement Card – any craft including computerised – 1 C Henderson, Kettlehill; 2 AM Taylor, Letham; 3 J Hamilton, Letham
Something New from Something Old – 1 M Castle-Smith, Ladybank; 2 A Withers, Kettlebridge; 3 J Forbes, Cupar
An item in Patchwork – 1 M Castle-Smith, Ladybank; 2 L Russell, Kingskettle; 3 AM Taylor, Letham
An item of jewellery – Any Craft – 1 M Castle-Smith, Ladybank; 2 A Withers, Kettlebridge; 3 M Black, Cupar
Knitted Scarf ** Novice Class – 1 L Mauchland, Rathillet
Decorated Tissue Box – Any Craft ** Novice Class – 1
Any special article made by Lady – 1 AM Taylor, Letham; 2 G Hutchison, Collairnie; 3 J Harris, Letham
Any special article made by Gent – 1 G Hutchison, Collairnie; 2 D Husband, Pitlessie; 3 J Hutchison, Collairnie
Baking
Three Macaroon Tarts – 1 A Grant, Pathcondie; 2 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 3 H Ramsay, Kingskettle
Three Carrot Cake Muffins – No Icing – 1 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 2 A Grant, Pathcondie; 3 H Ramsay, Kingskettle
One Small Savoury Quiche – 1 L Strachan, Kettlebridge; 2 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 3 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge
Three Custard Creams – 1 J McCaffery, Auchtermuchty; 2 H Ramsay Kingskettle; 3 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk
Three Pieces of Traybake - Baked – 1 H Ramsay, Kingskettle; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 B Acheson, Auchtermuchty
Three Meringue Shells – 1 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 2 C Nutter, Coaltown of Burnturk; 3 B Acheson, Auchtermuchty
Three Rock Cakes – 1 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 2 Midge Rotheram, Letham; 3 B Service, Whinneypark
Three Drop Scones – 1 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 2 B Acheson, Auchtermuchty; 3 H Ramsay, Kingskettle
Three Cheese Scones – 1 A Grant, Pathcondie; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 E Allan, Letham
Two Slices Lemon Drizzle Cake – 1 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 2 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 3 A Grant, Pathcondie
White Loaf – 1 D Hamilton, Letham; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 H Ramsay, Kingskettle
Brown Loaf – 1 B Service, Whinneypark; 2 L Strachan, Kettlebridge; 3 H Ramsay, Kingskettle
Single Chocolate Sponge – 1 A Grant, Pathcondie; 2 M Rotheram, Letham; 3 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk
One Small Plain Gingerbread – 1 A Grant; Pathcondie; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk
Three Highlanders – 1 A Grant, Pathcondie; 2 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 3 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge
Three Empire Biscuits – 1 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 A Grant, Pathcondie
Three Peppermint Creams – 1 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk; 2 F Mauchland, Rathillet; 3 B Service, Whinneypark
Two Pieces of Tablet – any variety – 1 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge
Two Slices of Sunshine Cake – 1 B Service, Whinneypark; 2 A Grant, Pathcondie; 3 A Irvine, Coaltown of Burnturk
Jams and Jellies
Apple Jelly – 1 K Black, Letham; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge
Blackcurrant Jelly – 1 M Rotheram, Letham; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 K Black, Letham
Apricot Jam – 1 K Black, Letham; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 C Binnie, Letham
Lemon Curd (small jar) – 1 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 2 L Russell, Kingskettle; 3 L Rosser, Freuchie
Marmalade – 1 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 2 J Syme, Auchtermuchty; 3 K Black, Letham
Raspberry Jam – 1 K Black, Letham; 2 J Syme, Auchtermuchty; 3 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge
Redcurrant Jelly – 1 L Russell, Kingskettle; 2 K Black, Letham; 3 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge
Rhubarb & Ginger Jam – 1 J Syme, Auchtermuchty; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 K Black, Letham
Strawberry Jam – 1 K Black, Letham; 2 D Hamilton, Letham; 3 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge
Chutney (any variety) – 1 M Black, Cupar; 2 C Green, Cupar; 3 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge
Jam, Jelly or Preserve not in schedule Jam, Jelly or Preserve not in Schedule – 1 C Green, Cupar; 2 K-A McMahon, Kettlebridge; 3 C Nutter, Coaltown of Burnturk
Photographic Section
Theme: Trees
1 B Service, Whinneypark; 2 D Hamilton, Letham; 3 H Spencer-Nairn, Barham
Wine and Beer
One Bottle Home-made Wine, White (Sweet) – 1 R Brodie, Stratheden; 2 J Forrest, Letham; 3 H Austin, Cupar
One Bottle Home-made Wine, White (Dry) – 1 J Forrest, Letham
One Bottle Home-made Wine, Red (Sweet) – 1 XXXX van der Zypp, Monimail; 2 R Brodie, Stratheden; 3 XXXX van der Zypp, Monimail
One Bottle Home-made Wine, Red (Dry) – 1 J Forrest, Letham
One Bottle Home-brewed Beer or Lager – 1 G McDonald, Bow of Fife
One Bottle Home Brewed Cider - 1 R Brodie, Stratheden; 2 J Forrest, Letham; 3 H Austin, Cupar
One Bottle Home-made Spirit/Liqueur – 1 D Dallas, Letham; 2 G Hutchison, Collairnie; 3 H Hamilton, Letham
S.W.R.I Competition
Theme: A Summer Garden
1 Kilmany; 2 Abdie; 3 Auchtermuchty
Produce
Three Brown Eggs (Hen/Bantam) – 1 H Austin, Cupar; 2 C Turner, Collessie; 3 L Russell, Kingskettle
Three White Eggs (Hen/Bantam) – 1 L Russell, Kingskettle; 2 C Wilson, Freuchie; 3 J Forrest, Letham
Three Coloured Eggs (Hen/Bantam – not brown or white) – 1 B Service, Whinneypark; 2 C Wilson, Freuchie; 3 J Forrest, Letham
Three Duck Eggs – 1 G MacDougall, Letham
Children’s
5-8 Years
A Stenciled Picture – 1 R Armstrong, Freuchie
Edible Creature – 1 C Turner, Collessie; 2 R Armstrong, Freuchie
Lego Model, 50 pieces maximum – No Kits Allowed – 1 R Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 C Turner, Collessie
Two Chocolate Crispie Cakes (white, milk or dark) – 1 R Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 C Turner, Collessie
Pom Pom Animal – 1 R Armstrong, Freuchie
9-12 Years
A Stenciled Picture – 1 A Armstrong, Freuchie
Edible Creature – 1 A Armstrong, Freuchie
An item made from recycled materials – 1 A Armstrong, Freuchie
Two pieces uncooked traybake – 1 E Doak, Collessie; 2 A Armstrong, Freuchie; 3 V Kitching, Letham
Origami Animal – 1 A Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 I Dwyer, Letham
Open Classes
Painted Glass Jar – 1 H Gourley, Collairnie; 2 V Kitching, Letham; 3 C Turner, Collessie
Decorated Horse shoe– 1 A Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 R Armstrong, Freuchie; 3 I Dwyer, Letham
Photograph –Theme “Trees” (taken by Child) – 1 A Armstrong, Freuchie; 2 R Armstrong, Freuchie; 3 R Hamilton, Letham
Collage (A4 maximum size) – 1 V Kitching, Letham; 2 C Turner, Collessie; 3 E Doak, Collessie
Floating Flower heads in a Cereal Bowl – 1 C Dwyer, Letham; 2 C Turner, Collessie; 3 R Armstrong, Freuchie
Vegetable grown by child – 1 C Dwyer, Letham; 2 A Laws, Kettlehill; 3 C Turner, Collessie
Miniature Garden – in seed tray not exceeding 41cm x 16cm – 1 S Gourley, Collairnie; 2 R Armstrong, Freuchie; 3 H Gourley, Collairnie
