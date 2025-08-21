Brag Enterprises are finalists in the 2025 Social Enterprise Awards Scotland

Local Charity, BRAG Enterprises which has Community Enterprise Centres in Crosshill and Methil as well as owning and operating the innovative Together Levenmouth Hub, has been shortlisted in the following two categories: - Social Enterprise of the Year and DBM Community Wealth Building at the upcoming Social Enterprise Awards Scotland 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Social Enterprises Scotland is the voice of social enterprise in Scotland and has over 6,000 members, 52 of these are based in Fife and overall, these businesses generate more than 2.3 billion for Scotland’s economy and employ over 88,000 people throughout Scotland. The Social Enterprise Awards were introduced in 2009 to celebrate the amazing work of its members and this year there are 10 awards overall, with Brag being nominated in the following categories.

Social Enterprise of the Year – sponsored by Keegan and Pennykid

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This award is given to a social enterprise that has demonstrated a clear vision, excellence in impact, customer service and management plus that little something extra in terms of creativity and innovation. BRAG are one of six nominees for this award.

A few BRAG staff at their recent 35 Year Celebration.

DBM Community Wealth Building - sponsored by Balfour Beatty

This award celebrates a social or community enterprise, development trust, co-operative or an employee- owned business that has made significant impact in their local community. BRAG are one of six nominees for this award.

Social Enterprise Scotland said that BRAG stood out due to their clear impact, innovation, and dedication to creating positive social change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recent survey carried out by BRAG showed that, over a three-year period, the Employability Services have helped 520 individuals find employment and 431 individuals have managed to become self-employed whilst their Families Team have supported 280 family members.

The Together Levenmouth Hub and The Pantry provided support and help to over 340 individuals who have been affected by fuel and food poverty and have been effective in addressing social isolation, building confidence, and improving physical and mental health. The Pantry has been praised for its affordability and has helped in reducing the stigma surrounding food poverty.

Our CEO Brian Robertson-Fern said: "I’m delighted that we are being recognised for our achievements and impact by being finalists for these prestigious awards."

Winners will be announced on November 6 in Glasgow.