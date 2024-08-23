Bucket list wish leads to mini music festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man diagnosed with terminal cancer has fulfilled one of final wishes – after a music festival was put on in his honour.

Ivan McConnachie is a long-term resident of Fife Supported Living Centre in Kirkcaldy, which is run by Wheatley Care.

The 55-year-old told Wheatley Care staff at the Kirkcaldy service he had always wanted to go to a music festival but had never managed it.

Kind-hearted staff brought the music gig to Ivan – and raised nearly £1100 for charity.

Cheque presentation

Former staff who worked at Contact Point Fife, another service run by Wheatley Care, and individuals using the centre were the star band on the day, which also included a raffle with a number of donations from staff and local businesses, a bake sale, food and karaoke.

Kat Hunter, Health and Wellbeing Manager, said: “As soon as Ivan told us his wish, we wanted to do everything we could to make it happen.

“It was a great event that was attended by our residents, their friends and families and staff. It was good fun, and everyone really enjoyed themselves.

“The band played loads of great music, from Scottish traditional to Queen songs. There was a bit of everything. We also had a raffle, and prizes included a meal for two and a framed Raith Rovers football top that made £100.

“I’d like to thank everyone on behalf of Ivan who was involved in this event, especially our staff and residents who organised the event, the people who attended and all the local businesses who so generously donated to the raffle.”

All the money raised is being divided between MacMillan Cancer Support, The Maggie’s Centre and The Victoria Hospice in Kirkcaldy.

Fife Supported Living Centre provides 24-hour supported living for people with mental health issues. Wheatley Care is part of Wheatley Group.