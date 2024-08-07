Buckhaven & Methil Rotary walk for Prostate Scotland.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The members of the Buckhaven & Methil Rotary Club walked and visited each of their "Happy to Chat" benches from Kirkland, Methil along to West Wemyss on Sunday 28th July, a distance of around 6 miles. All money raised went to Prostate Scotland.

On a scorching hot day a group of members from the Buckhaven and Methil Rotary club set off to walk the 6 miles from the new Kirkland Care Village in Methil to the Fairy Garden near the harbour at West Wemyss. The club had hoped to raise around £500 from the walk which was to be donated to Prostate Scotland, a charity close to many members of the club.

The route for the walk was chosen to take in a visit to each of the 5 Happy to Chat benches which the club have installed at various places in Methil, Buckhaven, East Wemyss, Coaltown of Wemyss and West Wemyss. These benches are all made from recycled plastic and are in various bright colours to attract attention to them.

The walk started at around 12pm and included members aged from their 20's right up to ex forces veteran (and recent recipient of a new knee) Gordon Squires aged 76. Each bench was visited and a photo taken along the way. The walk took around 3 and a half hours and was completed with a final photo at the bench in West Wemyss.

Despite starting with a target of £500 the club have actually raised a total of £1316 all of which will go the Prostate Scotland.