Building society collecting toys for Tayside and Fife children's charity

The Society’s branch on Commercial Street, Dundee, has become an official donation station for colouring books, pens and pencils, craft materials, play doh, fidget toys, toy cars, bubbles, baby and toddler toys, board games, dolls, other toys, and toiletries for teens, for local charity, The Sunshine Box.

The Sunshine Box is a charity that aims to raise funds for toy boxes at hospitals around Tayside and Fife. The project started as a simple donation drive to collect Easter eggs for the children at Ninewells Hospital Dundee and quickly grew into a registered Scottish Charity that supplies gifts to over 30 different toy boxes in hospitals in Tayside and Fife. The charity was officially founded in August 2016.

The toy boxes are regularly filled with brand new toys, books and games for children aged 0-16 years who may be undergoing painful and frightening procedures. The children can choose a gift to make the difficult and daunting experience of being in hospital more comfortable.

Colleagues at Yorkshire Building Society in Dundee are collecting toys for The Sunshine Box

Moira McKenzie, Branch Manager at the Dundee branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We are proud to be able to support The Sunshine Box in our community and we really want to help make a difference to those that are in need with our collection station.

“Items can be dropped off at the Dundee branch on Commercial Street until 28 June 2024, and we are grateful for any donations, large or small.”

Fiona Martin, Chairperson of The Sunshine Box said: “We are so grateful that Yorkshire Building Society are collecting these much-needed items for us that will help us continue to provide our services.”

The collection will be running until 28 June 2024 and donations can be dropped into the branch between 9am – 4.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or 9.30am – 4.30pm on a Wednesday.