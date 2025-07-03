Burntisland & Kinghorn Rotary new President 2025/26

By Elaine Bowie
Contributor
Published 3rd Jul 2025
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 15:20 BST
New President Lesley Main was born and brought up on the Shetland Island of Unst, the most northerly inhabited island in Britain.

After boarding for senior school in Lerwick she attended Edinburgh University, and following teacher training and a Masters in Educational Psychology taught in the city for a number of years.

She moved to Fife where she returned to supply teaching, then language enrichment before taking up a post as a teacher for additional support needs.

This was followed by a number of years as Deputy Head of Dunnikier Primary in Kirkcaldy.

Burntisland & Kinghorn Rotary Club new President 2025/26

Now retired, Lesley enjoys keeping fit with Pilates, fitsteps and walking, relaxing with reading and knitting and returning to Unst, and looking after her three grandchildren.

She is a volunteer for Greener Kirkcaldy and was Community Projects chair for Burntisland and Kinghorn Rotary before taking over as President.

