Burntisland & Kinghorn Rotary new President 2025/26

New President Lesley Main was born and brought up on the Shetland Island of Unst, the most northerly inhabited island in Britain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After boarding for senior school in Lerwick she attended Edinburgh University, and following teacher training and a Masters in Educational Psychology taught in the city for a number of years.

She moved to Fife where she returned to supply teaching, then language enrichment before taking up a post as a teacher for additional support needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was followed by a number of years as Deputy Head of Dunnikier Primary in Kirkcaldy.

Burntisland & Kinghorn Rotary Club new President 2025/26

Now retired, Lesley enjoys keeping fit with Pilates, fitsteps and walking, relaxing with reading and knitting and returning to Unst, and looking after her three grandchildren.

She is a volunteer for Greener Kirkcaldy and was Community Projects chair for Burntisland and Kinghorn Rotary before taking over as President.