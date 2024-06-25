Cadet from of Cupar Detachment appointed as Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At a ceremony at St. Andrews Detachment the Lord Lieutenant Mr Robert Balfour, on Monday evening appointed Cadet Company Sergeant Major Alfie Hunter as a Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for Fife.

Being named a Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet is a distinguished honour that highlights the exceptional qualities and dedication of the individual cadet. Over the next 12 months, Cadet Company Sergeant Major Hunter will have the unique privilege of accompanying the Lord Lieutenant at various high-profile civic and military events.

These events include Armed Forces Day, Remembrance Sunday, and Royal Visits, where he will play a crucial role in supporting the Lord Lieutenant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his tenure, Cadet Company Sergeant Major Hunter will wear the Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet badge on his right arm, symbolising his position. Additionally, he will be awarded a certificate of appointment to commemorate this significant achievement.

Presentation of certificate