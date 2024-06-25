Cadet from of Cupar Detachment appointed as Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet
Being named a Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet is a distinguished honour that highlights the exceptional qualities and dedication of the individual cadet. Over the next 12 months, Cadet Company Sergeant Major Hunter will have the unique privilege of accompanying the Lord Lieutenant at various high-profile civic and military events.
These events include Armed Forces Day, Remembrance Sunday, and Royal Visits, where he will play a crucial role in supporting the Lord Lieutenant.
During his tenure, Cadet Company Sergeant Major Hunter will wear the Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet badge on his right arm, symbolising his position. Additionally, he will be awarded a certificate of appointment to commemorate this significant achievement.
The appointment of Cadet Company Sergeant Major Hunter as a Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and outstanding service. It reflects the high standards and values upheld by the Cadet movement, and it serves as an inspiration to fellow cadets and the community.
