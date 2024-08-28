Cala provides Fife-based girls football club with kitchen refit as Jim Leishman joins kickabout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Provost of Fife was on hand to help unveil the new facilities as Bayside Girls FC hit the back of the net with clubhouse transformation.

Cala Homes (East) has helped transform the clubhouse of a Fife girls’ football team with the donation and fitting of a new kitchen.

As a part of its Community Pledge programme in Aberdour, which currently centres on its Inchcolm Green development, Cala has provided Bayside Girls Football Club with a new high-spec kitchen and appliances for its clubhouse located in Hawkcraig Park, with Cala organising for their suppliers to fit the new kitchen for the club also.

Provost of Fife, and former Dunfermline Athletic FC manager, Jim Leishman was on hand to help unveil the new facilities and joined the girls for a kickabout to celebrate.

Provost of Fife Jim Leishman, Cala Homes (East) Land Manager Stephen Faller and players from Bayside

The new kitchen in the Aberdour-located clubhouse is a huge modernisation to the club’s facilities, useful on matchdays for the players, as an area for the club to use as a community space and for local people to rent out for private functions.

Not only will the kitchen provide a revenue stream for the club, it’s a new space for the community to come together and will also be utilised by Aberdour Shinty and Crossgates FC.

Located near Cala’s Inchcolm Green development, the £6,000 investment into Bayside Girls FC by Cala has seen a total refurbishment of the kitchen, providing an opportunity for girls to play football and for the community to come down and enjoy match days at the club.

Fully funded by Cala and fitted by its suppliers with new appliances and a cosmetic facelift, the kitchen has been well received by the club.

Paul Murray, Coach at Bayside Girls FC, said: “Both myself and the girls are absolutely delighted with the finished product and are already loving using it.

“Sports clubs need the support of the local community and businesses to continue to operate and deliver the best possible environment for young people in the local area.

"Our girls are developing and thriving more than ever before thanks to the backing of Cala.

"The aim of the club is to encourage more young girls locally into playing football and this upgrade in our facilities can only help us towards achieving this.”

Jim Leishman, Provost of Fife said: “Encouraging young people to engage in sport is crucial to the future of Fife and having facilities like Bayside FC’s only helps that mission.

“Huge credit to the club and Cala Homes for coming together to fit out the clubhouse with a new kitchen, which I am sure will be a great resource to the team and the community.”

Cala’s Community Pledge goes above and beyond planning obligations and is an evolution of work Cala has been doing for many years within the communities in which they build, ensuring that they support the local areas and people who live there.

Elaine Doyle, Sales & Marketing Director for Cala Homes (East) said: “This was a wonderful project to undertake and is part of a series of commitments we have brought to life in the village of Aberdour via our Community Pledge.

“We’re confident the kitchen will bring a real, positive benefit to all those using the clubhouse regularly or for community events.

“Collaborating with communities really makes a difference and is something we value, especially when it comes to issues such as increasing diversity and inclusion within local sport.

“We are proud to have finished the kitchen at the Bayside Girls FC clubhouse in the village, and hope it assists them in continuing their invaluable work in promoting healthy living and participation in sport in the local area.”

Bayside Girls FC is a girls and women’s football club for all age groups and abilities. For more information and for those interested in joining the team visit www.baysidefc.co.uk/contact