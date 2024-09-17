Call for action to secure future of Methil Yard
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
She has stressed the importance of the Methil yard for the local community, as well as its potential role in securing a just transition in energy, and is urging the Scottish Government to work with the UK Government and trade unions to help secure a sustainable future for the site and its employees.
Harland & Wolff has announced it is working with an administration company after declaring itself insolvent. The four yards owned by Harland & Wolff, including sites at Methil and Armish, are expected to continue trading throughout the administration process
Claire Baker will question the Scottish Government on the matter in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.
MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said: “This news is a huge blow for the workers and apprentices at the Methil yard, and for the local community. While work is expected to continue at the yard in the short term, we need to see a long term plan for sustainable employment in place as soon as possible.
“The yard potentially has a huge role to play in the shift to a net zero economy, and I am urging the Scottish Government to do all it can to help deliver the investment needed to achieve that. It needs to work with the UK Government, unions and other interested parties to help resolve this situation.
“What is needed for the yard, its workers and the local community is a sustainable future with secure jobs, and it is disappointing that once again we are in this position of uncertainty.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.