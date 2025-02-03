Call for council to protect teachers' funding in budget

Local MSP David Torrance has demanded that Labour-led Fife Council puts the increased funding for teachers from the SNP Government to good use, by protecting education spending in Fife in the upcoming council budget.

The 6.9 per cent increase, delivered by the SNP Government in the recent Scottish budget, means the funding available for Fife Council to increase the local teacher workforce will rise by £12,943,000.

This uplift of £186.5 million to increase teacher numbers, as well as £29 million extra funding for the Additional Support Needs (ASN) workforce, are part of a record high £15 billion funding settlement for local government, to deliver the best outcomes for young people in Fife.

SNP MSP David Torrance has called on local opposition politicians to "do the right thing" – back the SNP budget in the Scottish Parliament, and ensure this boost gets passed on to young people here in Fife.

Submitted article

Mr Torrance said: “I welcome the substantial increase of almost £13 million from the SNP Government for Fife Council to increase teacher numbers in our local schools.

“Now is the time for Labour-led Fife Council to use this additional funding to protect education - and put local young people above petty party politics.

“However - this funding will only become available to local authorities if the opposition parties back the SNP’s budget in the Scottish Parliament – so just like their council colleagues, I am urging Labour and Tory MSPs to back the budget and deliver this additional funding for children here in Fife.”