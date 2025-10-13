Campion Homes annual Golf Day raises £11,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in Fife

Campion Homes has raised an outstanding £11,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support through its annual company golf day - held recently at Lundin Links in Fife.

The event brought together staff, partners and supporters for a day of sport, generosity and community spirit, all in aid of helping people affected by cancer across Fife.

The funds raised will go directly towards Macmillan’s vital local services, including the Improving the Cancer Journey programme and the Fife Welfare Benefits Partnership, which provide personalised support and free financial advice to those navigating the challenges of a cancer diagnosis.

Fiona Isard, Relationship Fundraising Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Campion chose to support Macmillan through this fantastic annual golf event. Companies like Campion play a vital role in helping us be there for people living with cancer as 98% of our income comes from voluntary donations. Without community-minded businesses stepping forward, we simply couldn’t provide the practical, emotional and financial support that people affected by cancer rely on every day.

(L-R) Susan Jackson, Joint MD at Campion Homes, and Fiona Isard, Relationship Fundraising Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support

“Partnerships like this make a real and lasting difference. They don’t just raise essential funds, they raise awareness, bring people together and show that the business community cares deeply about the wellbeing of local families.”

Susan Jackson, Joint Managing Director at Campion Homes, said: “At Campion Homes, we believe in building more than just homes, we’re committed to building stronger communities. Supporting Macmillan Cancer Support is part of that commitment, and we’re proud that our annual golf day helps make a real difference to families across Fife.”

Campion Homes would like to thank everyone who took part, donated, and helped make the day such a success.