Campion Homes celebrates final handover latest affordable housing development in Fife

Award-winning family homebuilder, Campion Homes, has marked the final handover of its affordable housing development at Kinross Road in Leslie.

Located to the west of Glenrothes the site offers stunning views of the local countryside, the development features 44 new high quality, affordable homes for social rent delivered for Kingdom Housing Association.

Featuring a range of two, three and four-bedroom family homes, the development also includes 12 bungalows designed to an amenity standard which support independent and accessible living. It creates a new sustainable community with homes, gardens, courts and streets connecting to the green backdrop of Fife’s Lomond Hills.

The design, led by Robin Livingston at Fraser/Livingston Architects, was inspired and informed by the Polnoon residential streets project in Eaglesham, East Renfrewshire, a housing development initiated and led by the Scottish Government and completed in 2017.

The placemaking philosophy of "life, then spaces, then buildings," along with the hierarchy of shared public spaces - streets, courtyards, and a central square - established at Polnoon, directly informed the design approach for the Kinross Road development.

The Leslie development has been shortlisted for ‘Affordable Development of the Year’ (medium) at this year’s Homes for Scotland Awards. The result is expected in May.

Susan Jackson, Joint Managing Director at Campion Homes, said: “Last week’s handover marks a significant milestone on the journey to deliver more affordable homes for the people of Fife. Our Leslie development has delivered over 40 high quality, energy efficient homes to help combat the housing emergency in Fife.

“The design approach for Leslie focused on creating better living environments for residents. By fostering a pedestrian-friendly, safe and attractive environment we have been able to create a sustainable community of new homes.

“We have worked with Kingdom Housing Association for over 30 years and are pleased to be working together again on this site. Both organisations share a commitment and vision to creating affordable, high quality and sustainable homes for the people of Fife. It’s a double celebration for us as this development in Leslie is shortlisted at the prestigious Homes for Scotland Awards.”

Central to the theme of creating an inclusive and pedestrian-friendly environment, the homes are grouped together and accessed via shared courtyard areas. The linear layout of the houses in the northeastern corner of each plot allows provides excellent natural light and spacious, sun-filled gardens with south and west facing aspects.

All the new homes are equipped with low-carbon heating systems and solar photovoltaic panels, achieving an ‘A’ energy rating (92/100). The site has also achieved gold status from Secure by Design.

Additionally, the houses have been future proofed with potential for electric vehicle charging points to allow residents to charge electric cars, further promoting environmentally friendly practices within the community. The provision of allotments and a community orchard also provides outdoor opportunities for residents.