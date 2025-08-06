Campion Homes champions community spirit with major Crieff sponsorships

For the third consecutive year, Campion Homes is proudly sponsoring the Highland Dancing competition at the Crieff Highland Gathering on August 17, a cherished annual event that brings together dancers, their families and friends and visitors from across Scotland and beyond. This sponsorship will support young talent as they showcase their skill and dedication on a national stage.

A familiar presence at the Gathering, Campion Home’s on-site stand will offer community engagement opportunities, sweet treats and a popular raffle with Arran Aromatics, reflecting its commitment to making meaningful connections with local residents, potential homebuyers and visitors alike.

Further strengthening its ties to the area, Campion Homes has also announced a three-year sponsorship of the Dornock Course at Crieff Golf Club. This investment includes new furniture and high-quality visuals across the course, plus support for the club’s junior section.

“Supporting Highland Dancing at Crieff Highland Gathering allows us to champion the heart and soul of Scottish culture while encouraging young people to participate in this traditional dance that is both athletic and artistic.” said Susan Jackson, Joint Managing Director at Campion Homes. “It’s a celebration of talent, tradition and community that aligns perfectly with our values as a family-run business.”

“At Campion Homes, we’re passionate about supporting local organisations across Perthshire and our sponsorship of The Dornock course at Crieff Golf Club is a fantastic example of this commitment in action,” added Jackson. “We believe in fostering strong community spirit and backing initiatives that bring people together. With many of our team members keen golfers, this partnership is a natural fit.”

Anna McLean, Club General Manager at Crieff Golf Club, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Campion Homes as the main sponsor of the Dornock Course. Their support for the course and our Junior Section underlines a shared belief in the importance of encouraging young people into the sport for the future of the game.

“The Dornock Course is home to the start of the Junior Pathway at Crieff, offering a supportive environment for children taking their first steps in golf. But it’s not just for juniors, the course also plays a key role in engaging extended families, making golf more inclusive and accessible for all generations. This partnership with Campion Homes reflects a strong commitment to community, development and the long-term growth of the game.”

In addition to these two high-profile community sponsorships, Campion Homes is also a long-term supporter of Crieff Connexions’ Community Pantry initiative, providing ongoing donations to help families access essential supplies and reduce food waste.

Campion Homes is currently building new homes at Strathearn Gait, a development in Crieff that continues its legacy of high-quality housing designed to support family living and enhance community wellbeing.

Founded in 1989, Campion Homes has delivered more than 3,500 homes across East Central Scotland, with a reputation for excellence across both affordable and private housing.

From promoting youth engagement to celebrating local heritage and enhancing food security, Campion Homes’ CSR programme continues to empower communities and deepen its connection to the places it builds.

1 . Contributed New course signage at Crieff Golf Club Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

