Canmore Lodge honour staff on International Nurses' Day
Residents and staff at Canmore lodge care home in Dunfermline, were happy to get involved by hosting a much-deserved afternoon tea.
In 2025, the theme for International Nurses’ Day is Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for nurses strengthens economies. The International Council of Nurses is aiming to highlight how crucial it is to promote nurses’ health and wellness. International Nurses’ Day is a day to give thanks for the dedication of care givers everywhere, who go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver extraordinary care and support.
Kimberly Laird, General Manager at the home, said: “At Canmore, our nurses and staff are hard-working, dedicated, and passionate about caring for others, and that compassion and commitment has shone through even more over the past year. They continue to work tirelessly, and I’m proud of the professionalism and duty of care they uphold. All their efforts are focused on delivering the best possible care for our residents, so it’s nice to take this time to show our appreciation in return.”
Canmore Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Canmore lodge provides nursing care.