Care home in Leven celebrates its extensive refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event brought residents, colleagues, and members of the local community together to witness the grand unveiling of its stunning transformation.

As part of Aria Care's ambitious £18 million revival project, Scoonie House has undergone a comprehensive makeover. The community is now poised to offer an exceptional experience, seamlessly blending modern amenities with timeless charm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local community and esteemed guests, including Councillor Alistair Suttie graced the event with his presence. Their support added to the excitement and significance of this special occasion.

Scoonie House team

Notable features of the refurbishment program include:

· Redecoration of all communal areas encouraging social interaction and engagement.

· Refurbished bedrooms for improved comfort.

· Refitting of the reception area to create a welcoming environment.

Councillor Alistair Suttie

Scoonie House’s revival aligns with Aria Care's vision of being the leading care provider, known for exceptional quality of care, innovative services, and a compassionate approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Roberts, CEO of Aria Care, said: "Ensuring the wellbeing and comfort of the people that live and work in our communities has always been our top priority. By revitalising our communities, we continue to create a nurturing and vibrant atmosphere that truly feels like home, where care is given from the heart."

This transformation represents a new chapter in Scoonie House’s rich history, promising their continuing commitment to providing the best possible care and living environment.