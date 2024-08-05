Chamberlain and Rennie discuss funding for St Andrews Harbour repairs

Wendy Chamberlain MP for North East Fife and Willie Rennie MSP for North East Fife have met with Ken Sweeny and Douglas Mundie to discuss funding to repair St Andrews Harbour.

Following Storm Babet in October last year, St Andrews Harbour suffered significant damage. The Harbour lost its Northwest slipway, suffered damage to the East Gate and the cliff face that supports the path to the harbour was significantly damaged. This left the Harbour with a large repair bill and the risk of erosion to the path on the damaged cliff face.

Since then, the East Gate has been fixed but there are still many repairs left to do with an estimated £3 million needed to cover the costs. Chamberlain met with Ken and Douglas to discuss the challenges faced and the funding gap the Harbour faces.

St Andrews Harbour is run by a trust which dates back to James VI of Scotland’s granting of the land to the people of the town.

Chamberlain and Rennie with Ken and Douglas at St Andrews Harbour.

Chamberlain said:

“St Andrews Harbour is a historic landmark here in North East Fife and the damage it suffered in the storm was severe.

“I know the community are keen to get the repairs done and have the Harbour back to running as usual, but there are serious difficulties in getting the funding.

“It is great that the Harbour is run and owned locally, but when faced with extreme disruption, such as destructive weather, local groups need to be able to get more support to tackle repairs.”

Rennie commented:

“St Andrews Harbour is a working harbour which provides a gateway between North East Fife and the North Sea.

“It is also home to a small inshore fishing fleet and provides a mooring spot for private boats and yachts.

“As a result, it is vital that the harbour is repaired so that it can return to operating at full capacity and to prevent the cliff path from eroding away.”