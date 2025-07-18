Chamberlain calls for urgent action on cash access amid Cupar Post Office flood

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has expressed concern following the flooding of Cupar Post Office, which has temporarily forced the facility to close and left many residents and businesses without access to key services.

The flooding, which occurred earlier this week, has forced the closure of the Post Office, disrupting essential services such as bill payments, parcel delivery and collection, and, critically, access to cash. Wendy Chamberlain has been engaging with Post Office representatives this week to keep updated.

This incident also highlights ongoing concerns about cash access provision in Cupar. An earlier application by Wendy Chamberlain MP to LINK for a Banking Hub was rejected, based in part on the presence of the Cupar Post Office, which was deemed to be meeting local needs for cash access. The flooding and subsequent closure have revealed the risks of relying on a single service provider for such critical infrastructure.

Other than the Nationwide that does not provide business banking, there are no bank branches remaining in Cupar and the Post Office now temporarily out of action, residents and businesses are left with extremely limited options for handling their finances.

Commenting, Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “It’s awful to see the Cupar Post Office so badly affected by flooding. I know just how essential this branch is for so many residents and local businesses.

“I’ve been in contact with Post Office representatives, and I’ll continue to engage with them to support them with working through the challenges of reopening.

“With the Post Office closed, people are left with no reliable way to withdraw or deposit cash.”

“Now more than ever, it’s clear Cupar needs enhanced cash access provision. That’s why I’ve been pushing for a reassessment of the need for a Banking Hub.

“Communities like Cupar should not be left without vital services due to unforeseen events like this.”