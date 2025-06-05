Chamberlain champions swimming facilities in North East Fife.

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, yesterday spoke in Parliament about the urgent need to protect and maintain local swimming facilities, highlighting their value for both safety and community wellbeing

During a Westminster Hall debate on government support for swimming pools and leisure centres Chamberlain stressed the importance of keeping swimming lessons accessible and ensuring facilities remain in good condition.

Ms Chamberlain said: “Safety is important - I highlight the work of Lib Dem Councillor Aude Boubaker-Calder, who has called on local authorities to ensure support for swimming lessons in schools. We need also to think about the wider safety implications for adults.

“On access to facilities, my Lib Dem colleagues in North East Fife have again done a lot of work to ensure that we maintain the opening hours of existing public facilities at East Sands in St Andrews and in Cupar, so that people can access the same provision as they do in other parts of Fife.

“As we think about safety, it is important to think about the growth in open-water swimming. In my constituency, I have a number of tidal pools and beaches—in Cellardyke, Pittenweem, Leven and St Andrews.

“Whether it is the Bob and Blether group, the Nae Richters or the Bluetits, swimming groups demonstrate that the demand for swimming is there, and that there is a high participation rate among women, which equals keep fit and aerobics.

“Clearly, the issues are similar across the UK. They are about ageing facilities and the support to rebuild and reinvest in them. They are about the high cost of energy for swimming pools and the costs of participation.

“We need to address those costs, particularly for people in poorer communities, so that they have the opportunity to learn to swim. It is for everybody’s safety.”

Speaking after the debate, she added: “North East Fife is fortunate to have a number of excellent local pools, beaches and tidal pools, but with rising maintenance costs and pressure on council budgets, we risk losing vital community assets.

“Learning to swim is not a luxury, it’s a life-saving skill. We must ensure that lessons are affordable and facilities are properly supported.”