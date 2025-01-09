Chamberlain raises concerns about APR and Tenant Farmers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has urged the Government to consider the impact of Agricultural Property Relief reforms on Scottish tenant farmers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a letter to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Chamberlain highlighted the fact that, in Scotland, farming tenancies can be inherited in addition to privately owned land under the 1991 Act Tenancy. As a result, up to 4000 tenant farmers in Scotland will be impacted by the changes to Agricultural Property Relief.

Chamberlain said: “Tenant farmers are very restricted in what they can do to meet tax liabilities – they can’t take out a mortgage or sell land, so the issues the APR changes will cause are clear to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am deeply concerned that the impact the changes will have for Scottish tenant farmers has not been considered and I have urged the Government to urgently publish any assessments that have been made, and if no assessment has been done, I urge them to do one imminently.

“I hope to see provisions made for tenant farmers before the legislation is introduced to prevent yet another blow to the farming community.”