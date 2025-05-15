Chamberlain raises impact of EPR on Independent Distilleries.

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, yesterday raised the concerns of independent distilleries in relation to EPR.

Extended Producer Responsibility makes organisations significantly more responsible for the recovery and recycling costs of their packaging. However, independent distilleries risk extra costs because they are less likely to make different types of bottles for different markets.

Raising this during a Westminster Hall debate on EPR, Chamberlain said

“Independent Distilleries in North East Fife and elsewhere in Scotland are facing a real challenge because often they don’t produce separate bottles for hospitality and for other consumers.

“This is something that the Government need to look at in their consultation because independent distilleries are going to end up being totally taken by EPR on household waste and through hospitality.”

Commenting later, Chamberlain added: “As Chair of the APPG for Scotch Whisky, I know that the industry remains significantly concerned about the burden they will experience due to the fee structure too – paying for 30% of the scheme despite making up 5% of the volume.

“We must ensure lessons are learnt after the failure of the DRS Scheme in Scotland, and take this into consideration for any UK wide implementation.

“The Government need to take this into account during their consultation and ensure that those who use glass, which is easily recycled, aren’t penalised.”