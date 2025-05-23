Chamberlain raises limitations of EU-UK 90 Day Visit Rule

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has raised the strain which the 90-day visit limitation puts on businesses.

Currently, British citizens don’t need a visa to stay in an EU country for up to 90 days in a given 180-day period which causes significant issues for businesses who need to be in the EU for longer than this. In contrast, EU citizens are able to stay in the UK for 180 days in a 365 day period. Chamberlain raised the case of a North East Fife constituent during a Statement on the UK-EU Summit.

Speaking during the Statement, Chamberlain asked the Prime Minister:

“A constituent of mine runs an agricultural consultancy. This requires travel to the EU, which is especially frequent during seasonal peaks, and he has been hampered by the rolling 90-day rule.

“The issue is that EU citizens can come to the UK for 180 days in 365. We are asking for an equalisation of that scheme. Is the Prime Minister going to look at that?”

Alistair, the constituent whose case Chamberlain raised, commented: “Hopefully this statement marks the start of things changing, but giving tourists the option to use e-gates, while great for holiday makers, isn’t going to help the thousands of businesses who are totally constrained by the 90 day policy.

“UK businesses like mine pay our taxes into the UK economy while expanding our services into Europe and growing the market, but the 90 day rule is completely limiting – I might be in Poland one month, Spain the next and so on, so it just isn’t practical to apply for visas in each country and shows that the rule isn’t thought out at all.

“UK Business travellers require greater EU travel flexibility to aid growth.

“The 90 day rule may work for most holiday makers, but business travellers require more and so it does not work.

“People like myself need some sort of bypass system or a business card for limited companies so we’re not constrained by these rules and can continue expanding our businesses.

“Not only does this impact my business, but if I use up the 90 day allowance for work, I then can’t take my family on holiday in Europe.

“We’re 9 years on from the vote and 5 years since the deal passed, if there’s a reset happening, its imperative that this area is included for review for the benefit of businesses across the UK.”

Chamberlain later added: “The EU-UK agreement marks a positive and important step in beginning to reverse the damage caused by the botched Brexit deal with Europe - but the Government must view this as a stepping stone towards a much deeper economic and security partnership with the EU, not as the final step.

“That includes making sure that constituents aren’t negatively impacted by unfair visa restrictions when it comes to entering the EU, particularly when the restrictions have harmful consequences for their businesses.”