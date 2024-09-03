Chamberlain re-elected Chair of Scotch Whisky Association APPG

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has been re-elected as the Chair of the All Party Parliamentarian Group for the Scotch Whisky Association.

Having been Chair in the closing stages of the last Parliament, Chamberlain was re-elected for the new term. Having previously worked in the industry for four years prior to her election, Chamberlain brings knowledge of the sector to her role. As a result of the boundary changes at the last election, North East Fife now produces the highest volume of whisky in the UK via Diageo’s Cameronbridge distillery as well as now being home to their Leven packaging plant, their largest globally. In addition, North East Fife hosts a further four whisky distilleries at Edenmill, Lindores Abbey, Kingsbarns and Daftmill.

Chamberlain said: “I’m so honoured to have been re-elected as Chair of the Scotch Whisky Association APPG and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with everyone in the industry.

“I’m very grateful to be able to represent a constituency with such incredible distilleries and manufacturers, and I’m very proud of the high quality Scotch whisky and other spirits produced here.