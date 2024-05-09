Chamberlain responds to Leven TSB closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain has expressed disappointment at the closure of the Leven branch of the TSB.

It was announced yesterday that several TSB branches across Scotland will be closing, including the branch on Leven High Street.

Responding to the news, Ms Chamberlain said: “I’m disappointed to hear this news less than a month before the Leven Railway is set to open.

“The railway will bring lots of new people to Leven High Street and this closure really shows a lack of understanding of local parameters.

The Leven TSB branch is set to close.

“I understand that the nature of banking is changing, and much can be done online, but internet banking is not suitable for all – particularly those who may not be comfortable with apps or who have poor internet connection.