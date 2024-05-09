Chamberlain responds to Leven TSB closure
It was announced yesterday that several TSB branches across Scotland will be closing, including the branch on Leven High Street.
Responding to the news, Ms Chamberlain said: “I’m disappointed to hear this news less than a month before the Leven Railway is set to open.
“The railway will bring lots of new people to Leven High Street and this closure really shows a lack of understanding of local parameters.
“I understand that the nature of banking is changing, and much can be done online, but internet banking is not suitable for all – particularly those who may not be comfortable with apps or who have poor internet connection.
“I appreciate that there will be support from TSB to help those switch away from face to face banking, but I will be pushing for continued pop-up services in Leven, as TSB do currently in Anstruther.”