Chamberlain seeks clarity ahead of UK vs EU fishing tribunal

By Claudia Malallah
Contributor
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 17:57 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 08:20 BST
Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has written to the UK Government seeking clarity on the Government’s position ahead of the UK vs EU sandeel fishing tribunal.

Ahead of the tribunal hearing over sandeel fishing next week, Chamberlain has written to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs urging the Government to maintain their position on the ban.

In North East Fife, sandeels are a core part of our wild sea bird’s diets, such as endangered puffins and kittiwakes. Banning sandeel fishing in Scotland has been identified as a key means of supporting the recovery of seabirds. Continued pressure on sandeel numbers and food in the Greater North Sea area means further protective measures like this wider ban are essential.

Helen McLachlan, head of marine policy for RSPB Scotland, said: “We have seen devastating declines in the overall status of the UK’s breeding seabirds, with more species now at the highest level of conservation concern than ever before.

Wendy Chamberlain MP and Willie Rennie MSP puffin watching on the Isle of May.Wendy Chamberlain MP and Willie Rennie MSP puffin watching on the Isle of May.
Wendy Chamberlain MP and Willie Rennie MSP puffin watching on the Isle of May.

“The closure is the single greatest measure that can support the recovery of much-loved birds like Puffins and Kittiwakes, as well as marine mammals and fish that rely on sandeels for food.

“The UK and Scottish governments have thrown their weight behind keeping the closure in place and it’s time the EU put its own obligations to restore the marine environment ahead of bowing to industry pressure.”

Ms Chamberlain commented: “I hope that the ban will remain in place and that the Government will remain committed to the ban on sandeel trawlers and fishing.

“Seabirds have declined so vastly due to pressures including the industrial fishing of sandeels, but under the ban, there is hope for these globally important populations to recover.

“Committing to the ban despite arising pressure means that we’re giving our wildlife the best chance at thriving.”

