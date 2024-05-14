Chamberlain supports Melanoma Awareness Month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wendy Chamberlain MP for North East Fife met various melanoma charities to support and raise awareness for Melanoma Month.

Ms Chamberlain is supporting various charities, including Melanoma Focus, Melanoma Fund and Skcin, during Melanoma Awareness Month to raise awareness about rising skin cancer rates.

Over the last decade, the incidence rates of melanoma skin cancer have increased by around a third (32%) in the UK. Across the country there are now more than 17,000 new cases of melanoma skin cancer each year killing 2,333 people.

Ms Chamberlain met skin cancer patients, charity representatives and clinicians at a ‘Be Smart About Skin Cancer’ briefing to support Melanoma Awareness Month and highlight the dangers of excessive sun and UV exposure. They discussed the importance of sun safety and skin cancer prevention as well as symptom awareness.

Melanoma skin cancer is a serious and potentially fatal condition, yet 86% of melanomas are preventable. Experts advise using clothing as the first line of defence from UV rays, avoiding sunbeds, seeking shade in the hottest part of the day and wearing SPF 30+ sunscreen, sun hats and sunglasses when exposed to the sun. Everyone should also be skin aware and contact their GP if they notice any unusual looking or changing moles and lesions on their skin.

Ms Chamberlain said: “Tackling the rising issue of skin cancer in the UK must be a cross-party priority for politicians committed to improving public health.

“At the moment, there is no sun safety provision in schools in Scotland. I think this needs to change urgently as learning about sun safety is important for all and I’ll be working cross party with other MPs, such as Amy Callaghan, to make this happen.”

Susanna Daniels, CEO of Melanoma Focus, added: “1 in 36 men and 1 in 47 women in the UK will be diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer in their lifetime. It’s a serious and sometimes fatal disease which is on the rise in the UK.

“We were very pleased to have the support of Wendy Chamberlain at this important event to raise awareness of this largely preventable cancer.”

Marie Tudor, CEO of Skcin said: “We represent the fight against both melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer.

“With 1 in 5 diagnosed at least once in their lifetime and 90% of cases preventable, we are pleased to have the support of MPs in raising awareness of the dangers of UV exposure and the importance of sun protection.

“Education is without doubt our greatest weapon against the disease and we believe a dual approach to reduced taxation and sustainable education is critical in driving much needed behavioural change and saving lives.”

Michelle Baker, CEO of Melanoma Fund, said: “We’re delighted to be part of this skin cancer charity cohort, driving our shared messages home to those who have influence, and care about their communities.