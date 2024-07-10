Chamberlain sworn in as MP for North East Fife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wendy Chamberlain MP for North East Fife, was yesterday [Tuesday 9th July] sworn in as a full member of the new Parliament.

Chamberlain won 23,384 votes in North East Fife, winning by a majority of 13,479 votes and 54.7% of the vote share. The Liberal Democrats won 72 seats, their highest total in a century, including six in Scotland.

Chamberlain hopes this will put renewed focus on issues such as the NHS and the cost-of-living crisis, as well as pushing the new Government to revisit important issues such as reforming universal credit for farmers and continuing to improve unpaid carer’s rights.

Speaking after being sworn in, Chamberlain said: “I am extremely grateful to have been chosen by people across North East Fife to represent them in Parliament once again.

“I also feel honoured to be the Chief Whip of a party which has grown so much following the election – with 72 MPs now in the Liberal Democrats, it is clear that people across the country want to see change, and that is what we will deliver

“I will use my voice in Parliament to continue to demand action for tackling the cost of living, recruit more GPs locally and improve funding for NHS dentists.

“I will also continue working on upgrading transport across North East Fife, including getting Newburgh train station rebuilt and tackling service cancellations at the new Levenmouth Rail Link, as well as fighting to protect key local services like banks and post offices.