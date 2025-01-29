Chamberlain welcomes recognition of cash access gap in the East Neuk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has welcomed the findings of an assessment on cash access in Anstruther carried out by Link.

Ms Chamberlain recently met with both Link and the Financial Conduct Authority to discuss access to cash, particularly as the number of bank closures in North East Fife is rising.

The assessment in Anstruther was carried out after a request was made by a resident and concluded with the recommendation of introducing a cash deposit service, for both personal current accounts and for businesses, as well as free personal and business cash withdrawals. The service would be introduced at the existing Post Office.

Currently however, the Post Office offers a mobile service three hours a week. Link have recommended that there should be a permanent post office that is accessible Mon-Fri, 9-5 to allow access to cash throughout the week. The Post Office will now investigate whether this is viable in the community.

Wendy Chamberlain and representatives from the FCA.

Ms Chamberlain commented: “I welcome the findings of Link’s assessment which recognises that there is a gap in access to cash in the East Neuk.

“The new legislation means that something must be done to fix this and I’m glad to see the new rules starting to make a difference.

“I hope that the Post Office will engage and take Link’s recommendations on board.

“However, if the Post Office is unable to accommodate the provisions, banks need to take responsibility and look at opening a Banking Hub if it is the only remaining option.

“I’m keen to see where else more provision is needed, particularly as more bank branches announce their closures.

“I will keep pushing for good access to cash and banking services across North East Fife to ensure that the many who rely on physical cash are able to access it.”