Chamberlain wins Best Scot at Westminster Award

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, wins the Holyrood Magazine award for Best Scot at Westminster.

Holyrood Magazine’s Political Awards took place yesterday with nominations for several different categories. Chamberlain won the Best Scot at Westminster award which recognises the Scottish MP who has made the biggest impact and had the most influence in their role at Westminster, either within their own party or for the country. Chamberlain was nominated for the third year in a row and this year, took the award home. The other nominees were Stephen Flynn and Alister Jack.

After winning, Chamberlain said:

“It was an honour to be nominated for this award for a third time and I’m absolutely chuffed to have won.

“I appreciate the recognition of the work I have done in Westminster on both the Carers Leave Act and changes to Parliamentary Standards rules.

“The greater honour, however, continues to be the opportunity to serve my constituents in North East Fife and I am proud of what my team and I have achieved so far.

“Being re-elected means I continue to have the opportunity to raise the issues which most directly affect people in North East Fife. I am so grateful to them for having put me in this position.

”I’d also like to congratulate all the other winners, in particular Jim Wallace, Scottish Lib Dem Deputy First Minister from 1999-2005, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award.”