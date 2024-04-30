Charity Manager’s epic cycle challenge in aid of families in need

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity manager will be stopping at Inverkeithing in Fife during his gruelling solo cycle challenge from Land’s End to John O’Groats, as he attempts to raise money for families in need.

Steve Scarsbrook, manager of Spencer Contact – a Northamptonshire charity that donates pre-loved furniture, household items and clothing to families with nowhere else to turn – started the epic LEJOG fundraiser on Monday 29th April and plans to cycle over 1,000 miles across the two furthest points of the country in just 13 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve, who runs the charity alongside a team of staff and volunteers, and his wife Esther, works tirelessly to help families start afresh, and is taking on the challenge to mark the organisation’s 25-year anniversary.

Spencer Contact team

“This is by far the biggest fundraiser we have ever organised in our whole 25-year history,” said Steve. “And we have an ambitious £10,000 fundraising target to hit, which is huge for a small charity like ours.”

“It is super exciting, but it’s all starting to feel very real now. We have had a great deal of support from local businesses for a very good cause, but we hope to get more backing as we begin the journey and along the way.

“Any money we raise will go directly back to supporting families in some of the saddest situations imaginable, some with literally nothing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than £1,800 has been raised so far, with headline sponsors Steele & Bray, and other business supporters including Blinds Corner, JRP Build, Klever Kitchen Co and The Mayor of Northampton.

Steve’s wife Esther Scarsbrook added: “We have been overwhelmed by the support so far, but we have a long way to go to reach our target. We hope to inspire people to get on board and donate as we make the journey from the southwest to the northeast. Steve will be doing all the hard work using pedal power, but I will be there supporting him. It is a challenge of a lifetime for a really worthwhile cause.”

Steve will be taking the slightly longer route using B roads, canal paths and disused railway lines and aims to have completed the journey and reached John O’Groats by Saturday 11th May.

To sponsor Steve and donate to Spencer Contact, visit: https://www.givey.com/spencercontactlejog24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Follow Steve’s progress by liking Spencer Contact on Facebook and following the charity on LinkedIn where the team will post daily updates.

For further information on Spencer Contact, visit: https://spencercontact.com/

For further information on this Press Release, please contact: Kim Hughes - Goldings Communications, tel: 07900245070 [email protected]

Steve’s route

Day 1 – Land’s End to CamelfordDay 2 – Camelford to Tiverton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad