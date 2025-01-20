Charity's new office visited by MSP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Care and Share Companionship charity’s new office in New Volunteer House, Kirkcaldy hosted a visit by Mid Scotland and Fife region MSP Claire Baker.

Operations manager Brenna Nyznik outlined all the services the charity offered during the MSP's visit.

Care and Share Companionship is a volunteer-led charity offering one to one befriending and is developing the service to increase engagement with communities, as well as raising awareness of the effects of isolation on individuals.

The service offers companionship, help with shopping, telephone support, companionship to appointments, and social events.

Claire Baker MSP, left, with operations manager Brenna Nyznik of Care and Share Companionship

Claire Baker said: “Thank you to Brenna, operations manager, for hosting my visit to Care and Share Companionship, and for giving me such a comprehensive overview of how the charity is providing support to over 60’s in the Kirkcaldy area.”

She added: “It was good to hear the befriending service provides such benefits to the volunteers as well as service users experiencing isolation and loneliness.

“Thank you to the volunteers for their contribution to supporting individuals in their local community.”

“I would encourage anyone interested in volunteering to get in touch with the organisation to find out more on how they could become a befriender”

If you are interested in finding out more about volunteering you can email [email protected]