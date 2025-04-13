Childrens toy run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Kingdom Of Fife Group (Car & Bike) carried out their annual Easter Toy Run on Saturday April 12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We carry out the toy run to the Children's ward Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy. As in previous years members donate money to the group for the cause.

This Easter a fantastic £1000. was raised. This allowed me to buy gifts for the Children in Hospital at this time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the group then ride up to the Hospital and present the gifts to the ward. The presents were conveyed up by car while the bike section rode up.

This year we were met by staff and Children in the car park. The kids loved our bikes and a few of them sat on them. A very enjoyable time was had handing over our presents.

​