Christmas Swing returns to Kirkcaldy

Edinburgh-based swing band La Dolce Vita Swing Collective have announced a festive themed Kirkcaldy date at the King’s Theatre Kirkcaldy.

As the Festive Season gets underway Monday, December 9 has been announced as the annual cabaret show forLa Dolce Vita Swing Collective at the King’s in the Esplanade as the Wee Panto has a night off.

Band leader Tony Delicata told us the ‘Cool Yule’ series of shows are always special and shows are lined up in Bishopbriggs, Peebles and the Voodoo rooms in Edinburgh as well as Kirkcaldy being a regular date in the diary.

He said ‘no matter where they play, their audiences both young and old, love getting involved with the band singing and dancing especially when it comes to our Cool Yule Christmas where the show is packed full of Rat Pack Christmas Crackers and as well as those Phil Spector festive classics’. For 2025 they will visit Ayrshire, Galashiels, Perthshire, the Scottish Highlands and a return to Fife at Leslie Town Hall.

Being of Italian descent Tony has a soft spot for Dean Martin and so ‘That’s Amore’ and others always find there way into the set somewhere. He went on to say: "We are delighted to be returning to the Kings in Kirkcaldy for the fifth time in the last five years, and we share the stage with the pantomime set which adds to the unique setting.

"The Kirkcaldy audiences are fabulously boisterous and always treat us well but no matter where we play, our audiences both young and old, love getting involved with us singing and dancing along’. In fact they always leave space for the spontaneous dancers."

The current band are Tudor Morris – bass, Gordon Murch – piano, Nicola Kendall – drums, Kenny Thomson – sax, and leader Tony Delicata on vocals. Tony was an actor on stage in the West End and toured the country before returning to Edinburgh becoming a director at Leith Festival, presenting radio on Castle FM and k107FM, then writing and performing shows for several years at the Edinburgh Fringe. His acclaimed biographic show Being Frank About Sinatra was close to selling out during their run and this may return to the stage again if band commitments allow.

Cool Yule Christmas Show with La Dolce Vita Swing Collective play King’s Kirkcaldy on December 9 at 7:30pm Tickets: https://www.dolcevitaswing.com/event-details/the-kings-cool-yule-christmas-show