Published 30th Sep 2025, 12:28 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 12:32 BST
Make your own festive wreath this Christmas!

Join us at Craigtoun for a Christmas Wreath Making Workshop, led by Donna from The Rural Florist. You will have the chance to create your own stunning seasonal wreath to take home, with all materials provided.

After your workshop you will enjoy a festive finger buffet, featuring a selection of sandwiches, cakes and mini mince pies, with your choice of tea, coffee or alcohol-free mulled wine, all included in the price.

Spaces are limited so be sure to reserve your spot early!

