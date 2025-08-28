Claire Baker MSP attends DAPL’s Overdose Awareness Week event

Mid Scotland and Fife Region MSP Claire Baker dropped into DAPL’s Remembrance Reflection and Awareness event this week in Leven to support Overdose Awareness Week running from the 25th – 31st, with Overdose Awareness Day falling on Sunday the 31st.

The event was organised to highlight the Overdose Awareness Campaign and to allow the local community to come together to remember their loved ones who have died from substance use overdose.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) data for 2023 figures show that 1,172 people died in Scotland, up 121 on the previous 12 months representing a 12% increase. The National Drug-Related Deaths Database, which is published by Public Health Scotland every two years is expected to be published this year.

At DAPL’s event, Claire Baker heard about the devastating impacts of substance use overdose and substance misuse on individuals and families, about the support the organisation provides and the pressures and demands on the service with waiting lists affecting access to support for vulnerable people across the region.

Claire Baker MSP with Martin Curran in DAPL's garden in Leven

Claire Baker MSP said: “I was grateful to go along to DAPL’s garden in Leven to remember those who have died from substance misuse overdose. International Overdose Awareness Day is a chance to come together with other people in the community who understand what it means to lose someone to overdose.

“It is unacceptable that suspected drug deaths in Scotland remain at such a high level. Reading the heartfelt and devastating messages in the remembrance tags at DAPL’s event highlights that substance misuse overdose affects everyone, from grieving families to first responders, health care professionals, and that the impacts of overdose are far-reaching and are indiscriminate.

“Thank you to Susan and Martin for talking to me about the situation in Fife, what support is available and DAPL’s range of services.”